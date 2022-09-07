The Google Pixel 7 is almost here, which means the Google Pixel 6 is its lowest price ever – CBS News

Watch CBS News
By Joal Ryan, Fox Van Allen, Kaylyn McKenna
Updated on: August 30, 2022 / 4:30 AM / Essentials
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
The long awaited Google Pixel 7 smartphone (and the Google Pixel 7 Pro) is almost here. While no official release day has been announced (yet), past timing suggests pre-orders for the Google Pixel 7 will begin in October 2022.
This means that most retailers have a discounting the Google Pixel 6a, Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro to their lowest prices ever. Here are the best discounts we’ve found on Google’s flagship phone.
Top products in this article:
Google Pixel 6 Pro smartphone (128 GB), $616 (reduced from $899)
Google Pixel 6 smartphone (128 GB), $469 (reduced from $599)
Google Pixel 6a smartphone (128 GB), $370 (reduced from $450)
The Google Pixel 6, released in October 2021, is a 5G Android smartphone built with the Google Tensor processor. It features a 6.4-inch FHD display (90 Hz), Gorilla glass construction that’s IP68 dust- and water-resistant, the Titan M2 security chip (plus support for 5 years of security updates), a 8MP front camera and an all-new 50MP rear camera setup designed to capture more light. The Pixel 6 comes in both 128GB and 256GB storage options.
The Google Pixel 6 (128GB) once retailed at $599, but you can get an unlocked Pixel 6 on Amazon for $469 right now. We found similar deals at other retailers.
The upgraded Google Pixel 6 Pro, meanwhile, has a larger 6.7-inch QHD display (120 Hz), upgraded 11MP front camera and an extra 48MP telephoto lens that the Pixel 6 lacks. It too comes in 128GB and 256GB configurations.
The Google Pixel 6 Pro (128GB) launched with a MSRP of $899, but you can get an unlocked Pixel 7 Pro on Amazon for as low as $616.
Ready to dial up some smartphone deals on the Google Pixel 6a, Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro? Let’s get to it.
One important thing to note about these Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro deals — you won’t be able to get them if you shop direct through your wireless service provider. You’ll get the best price on your new Pixel 6 phone if you buy an unlocked device from Amazon. (Unlocked devices can be used with any carrier.)
Right now on Amazon, you can save $250 on the 128 GB version of the Google Pixel 6 Pro. The 5G smartphone with an advanced pixel camera and telephoto lens is rated 4.1 stars out of 5 by Amazon users. Choose from three colors; all are on sale. This deal is for an unlocked version of the phone, meaning you can use it with the cell provider of your choice.
We found the Sorta Sunny color available for $649, but the best deal at Amazon is to be had on the Stormy Black Pixel 6 Pro. It’s on sale for $616, a savings of almost $300.
Google Pixel 6 Pro smartphone (black, 128 GB), $616 (reduced from $899)
The main difference between this phone and the Google Pixel 6 Pro is the camera system; the Pro’s is more advanced. But this one gets the job done. In fact, on Amazon, the Pixel 6 boasts a higher user rating than the Pixel 6 Pro: 4.3 stars.
It’s currently $130 off at Amazon.
Google Pixel 6 smartphone (128 GB), $470 (reduced from $599)
Designed as a lower-cost Google Pixel phone, the 4.2-star-rated Google Pixel 6a features the same Tensor chip found in the more expensive Pixel 6. The Pixel 6a has a 6-inch OLED screen, IP67 protection against dust and water and 24-hour battery life.
There are a few downsides to the Pixel 6a to note. Because it’s a budget phone, the Google Pixel 6a is not made of premium materials like the Google Pixel 6. (The Pixel 6a features thermoplastic construction and a more fragile Gorilla Glass 3 screen.) You’ll also be sacrificing camera quality with the Pixel 6a — its 12.2MP main camera pales in comparison to the 50MP camera on the Pixel 6.
If you’re willing to make those sacrifices, you can get a killer deal on one of the best budget Android phones of 2022. Now, at Amazon, you can get a Google Pixel 6a for $370. That’s a savings of $80.
Google Pixel 6a, $370 (reduced from $450)
Shop the best deals on Samsung Galaxy smartphones available now, including deals on the newly released Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.
You can save $200 right now on the Samsung Galaxy S22 with 128 GB. It’s not the best deal we’ve seen on Amazon on this phone, but it is a deal.
One luxe feature of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is its aluminum-Gorilla Glass construction. It’s a protective design, and it feels more premium as well.
Still undecided? Here’s everything you need to know about the Galaxy S22, 22+ and Ultra.
Samsung Galaxy S22 (128 GB), $700 (reduced from $800)
You can also save $100 right now on the S22 with 256 GB.
Samsung Galaxy S22 (256 GB), $750 (reduced from $850)
Save on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra at Amazon. The S22 Ultra boasts the new tech of the S22 in a larger size.
The S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen, compared with the standard S22’s 6.1-inch screen. It also offers a 40MP front camera compared to the standard 10MP front camera for better selfies. The back camera is also enhanced with a better wide angle camera and stronger zoom functionality.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (256 GB), $1,109 (reduced from $1,300)
The 512 GB version of the S22 Ultra is also on sale now.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (512 GB), $1,300 (reduced from $1,400)
Like the prior model, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 it offers a 6.2-inch outer display. The Galaxy Fold 4 is also a bit lighter than the previous model and includes a slimmer hinge.
The smartphone offers a 50-megapixel primary camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 10-megapixel telephoto camera on the back. It also includes a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the front. A new taskbar is designed to make multi-tasking easier. The 120 Hz refresh rate supports seamless gaming when in immersive mode (fully folded out for a flat tablet-like design).
The Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 comes in four colors and three storage options; 256 GB, 512 GB and 1 TB. Right now, Samsung is offering a free memory upgrade to the 512 GB model for the same price as the 128 GB version. You can also get a free cover and a $200 Samsung Credit when you preorder the Galaxy Fold 4 via the CBS Essentials link below.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (512 GB) with free cover and $200 Samsung Credit, $1,799 (reduced from $2,010)
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers enhanced charging support, an upgraded processor chip and some notable camera upgrades. It also includes aesthetic improvements such as a slimmer design and a new Bespoke edition.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 includes two rear cameras — a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide. The rear cameras convert to front-facing selfie cameras with a flip of the phone. The Galaxy Flip 4’s Flexcam camera captures vivid photos at a wide range angles. It also offers a mode to capture better photos at night.
The smartphone features a 6.7-inch foldable display screen with Gorilla Glass Victus Plus. This upgraded Gorilla Glass offers improved scratch resistance and durability. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 supports 25 W wired charging and features 15 W wireless charging support, another upgrade from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes in four colors and three storage options: 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB. Right now, Samsung is offering a free memory upgrade to the 256 GB option, $100 in Samsung Credit and a free cover when you preorder the Galaxy Flip 4 via the CBS Essentials links below.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 with free cover and $100 Samsung Credit, $999 (reduced from $1,100)
Samsung also unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke edition. You can customize your smartphone with additional color and styling options.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke edition with free cover and $100 Samsung Credit, $1,040 (reduced from $1,100)
First published on August 22, 2022 / 10:10 AM
Temperatures hit 115 degrees the day Delphine Martinez’s body was found, the National Park Service says.
Ackerman reflects on the impact of the war in Afghanistan on a generation of U.S. veterans.
Two of the five officers have already been suspended without pay while the investigation plays out.
Groups calling for stricter antitrust regulations quickly urged the FTC to block the merger, arguing it would further expand the company’s massive market power.
New booster shots rolling out this week should offer protection against the original strain of the virus plus Omicron and new variants that may arise, health officials said.
Economists with the investment bank point to “encouraging signs” that the economy could experience a soft landing,
Holmes said former lab director Adam Rosendorff told her he has regrets about his testimony in the trial.
With the nation’s largest state on track to break energy usage records, its grid operator issued an emergency alert.
Several Florida metro areas rank high, according to a new analysis, but one city in another state tops the list.
More than $1 billion in funding for Trump’s media group is at risk if the merger fails, jeopardizing Digital World’s future,
Ackerman reflects on the impact of the war in Afghanistan on a generation of U.S. veterans.
The Anti-Defamation League says its Center on Extremism pored over more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists and spotted the names.
Geoff Diehl will face Maura Healey in November.
The former attorney general’s comments come as the Justice Department considers its next move in ongoing litigation over documents seized at Mar-a-Lago.
The details of the charges were not clear Tuesday night.
Groups calling for stricter antitrust regulations quickly urged the FTC to block the merger, arguing it would further expand the company’s massive market power.
New booster shots rolling out this week should offer protection against the original strain of the virus plus Omicron and new variants that may arise, health officials said.
E-cigarette maker still faces hundreds of lawsuits from people who say its vaping products are addictive.
Regulators in China cleared an aerosol version of an existing shot to use as a booster, while India is forging ahead with a nasal spray for the unvaccinated.
Drugstore giant continues push to diversity its business by acquiring a leading home-health provider.
The director general of the IAEA wants a demilitarized bubble around the perimeter of Europe’s largest nuclear plant.
Earlier this year, the 28-year-old pop star shared that he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.
Residents of the James Smith Cree Nation were told to stay inside after the suspect was reportedly seen, the Saskatchewan RCMP tweeted.
The teacher refused to call a student by new name or the pronoun “they,” and defied a court order to stay away from the school while the matter was deliberated.
Human remains were found in the Baltic Sea during a search operation off Latvia’s coast where a private jet crashed in mysterious circumstances.
Her team was eliminated from the WNBA playoffs but she’s leaving an indelible mark on the game she loves.
The Struts’ frontman Luke Spiller reflects on his friendship with Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.
Earlier this year, the 28-year-old pop star shared that he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.
The all-star lineup included musicians from bands Queen, The Police, Rush, AC/DC, as well as comedian Dave Chappelle, actor Jason Sudeikis and more.
Actress Bianca Lawson joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss the seventh and final season of the critically acclaimed series “Queen Sugar.” The OWN show follows the Bordelon family from rural Louisiana and their battle to keep their late father’s sugarcane farm.
ZDNet Editor-in-Chief Jason Hiner explains best practices for setup and success of smart home security systems.
Fifteen years after the first iPhone hit store shelves, Apple is expected to reveal its newest iPhone at its event this week. Dan Ackerman, senior managing editor for CNET, speaks to John Dickerson about what to expect from the potential announcement.
Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince called it an “extraordinary decision.”
Since the U.S. provided Ukraine with 16 High-Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, the launchers are changing the face of battle, becoming a key weapon in Ukraine’s counteroffensive against invading Russian forces.
NASA scrubbed its second attempt to launch its Artemis 1 test flight on a mission to send an unpiloted capsule on a 37-day trip around the moon and back.
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has revealed more details about how star are formed in the Tarantula Nebula.
The Florida-sized glacier could have a major impact on sea levels, and scientists say the rate at which it’s melting could rapidly increase in the coming years.
The bodies were buried at strange angles, some head-first, suggesting the possibility of violent death.
The exoplanet was first discovered in 2017, but the Webb Telescope was able to capture the clearest images of the exoplanet to date.
The Mbiresaurus raathi roamed the earth more than 230 million years ago, researchers said.
Mary Drake was a customer, and Mandi Alexander had begun working as a clerk the week she was killed.
Two of the five officers have already been suspended without pay while the investigation plays out.
A body found in a Memphis neighborhood Monday was confirmed to be a Tennessee woman who was abducted late last week, police said Tuesday. Elise Preston shares more.
Ryan’s estranged wife accused him of sexual assault last week, a probable cause statement said.
Henry Fredrick Wise, also known as Hoss Wise, was identified as Stacey Chahorski’s killer using genealogy DNA testing.
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has revealed more details about how star are formed in the Tarantula Nebula.
Another frustrating delay for NASA’s star-crossed SLS moon rocket.
NASA scrubbed its second attempt to launch its Artemis 1 test flight on a mission to send an unpiloted capsule on a 37-day trip around the moon and back.
Engineers are hopeful the weather will cooperate for the planned launch Saturday of NASA’s Artemis moon rocket.
The exoplanet was first discovered in 2017, but the Webb Telescope was able to capture the clearest images of the exoplanet to date.
One of these shows could be your next binge obsession.
Looking for something fresh to watch? Here are the top films available on the streaming platform.
Newport Beach Police give 11-year-old Linda O’Keefe a voice on Twitter hoping to solve her cold case 45 years later.
Unidentified DNA found 31 years ago at the scene of a quadruple murder recently raised hopes that this unsolved mystery might finally be solved — but will it crack the case?
Traffic software company TomTom has listed the places with the worst traffic delays – and, yes, one U.S. city makes the list.
Trump-backed Geoff Diehl won the Republican gubernatorial primary in Massachusetts, while Attorney General Maura Healey won the Democratic primary, The Associated Press projected. CBS Boston’s John Keller joins Dave Wade to discuss the results.
In this episode of “Person to Person with Norah O’Donnell,” O’Donnell sits down with Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton ahead of their new Apple TV + series, “Gutsy.” The mother-daughter duo discuss what it means to be gutsy, the women they met in the episode, and their personal experiences after decades in the public eye. O’Donnell also asks the former secretary of state and presidential candidate about the January 6 committee hearings and her plans for the future.
A federal judge has agreed to appoint a special master to review the documents seized by the FBI during the search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home. The judge’s order is drawing scrutiny in legal circles. Attorney David Weinstein and CBS News senior national security contributor Michael Morell, who served as deputy director of the CIA during the Obama administration, joined John Dickerson to discuss the legal ramifications of the ruling.
An American woman dies by gunshot on a safari trip. Was it murder or an accident? “48 Hours” contributor Debora Patta reports Saturday, September 10 at 10/9c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.
Officials said water pressure was restored in Jackson, Mississippi, but a boil-water advisory remains in effect. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba joins CBS News’ John Dickerson to discuss the latest with the city’s water crisis.
Copyright ©2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.
The Google Pixel 7 is almost here, which means the Google Pixel 6 is its lowest price ever – CBS News
Watch CBS News