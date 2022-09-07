Google only agreed to work on Android 12L if Samsung made a foldable every year – Android Authority

Ads

Links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Although IFA 2022 has come to a close, it seems there’s still news trickling out of the event. The latest news comes from a round table discussion Samsung had with international media about its partnership with Google on Android 12L and one big demand Samsung had to agree to.

According to Frandroid, Samsung VP Yoojin Hong talked with the media about the first conversations it had with Google about creating an OS suited for its first foldable device.

At the beginning of the interview, Hong reminisces about how early discussions were filled with enthusiasm:

Later in the interview, Hong gets into what Google wanted from Samsung in return for working on a foldable focused OS. According to Hong, from providing application programming interfaces (APIs) to maintenance, Google saw working on Android 12L as a big commitment on their end. As a result, Google wanted Samsung to show a similar level of commitment before starting work on the interface.

This commitment would come in the form of an agreement from Samsung. If Google was to develop Android 12L, then Samsung would have to produce a new foldable every year. Hong went on to explain:

As to why Google would request this of Samsung, Hong didn’t elaborate. However, we know that Google has been working on its own foldable for a while now. It would be plausible that Google wanted Samsung to spearhead the foldable movement to possibly smooth out the road for the release of its own device.

source