Nothing Phone Launch Expected to Happen in Early 2022 and Power (1) Power Bank is Also Expected to Be Revealed – MySmartPrice

Let’s take a look at the Nothing Phone launch details rumoured ahead of the official confirmation.
Nothing, earlier this year, launched its first every product worldwide. The company introduced the Ear (1) TWS in India and other markets. It not only offers premium features like ANC but also comes with a unique, transparent design. The hype proved to be real after the company managed to ship over a lakh units of the Ear 1 within two months of its sale. Nothing also previously stated that its products will work closely, creating an ecosystem. The second product that could launch next year is the Nothing phone. Let’s take a look at the Nothing Phone launch details rumoured ahead of the official confirmation.
Nothing launched the Ear 1 TWS earlier this year. The company’s next product could be a smartphone, which could be called Nothing phone. According to tipster Mukul Sharma and 91Mobiles, the upcoming Nothing smartphone could launch in early 2022. The tipster did not reveal the launch timeline details. Nothing is known about Nothing’s first smartphone. The phone could feature a Qualcomm processor after the silicone maker announced its partnership with Nothing.
The company bought the now-dead Essential smartphone company. Nothing makes use of Essential’s existing Essential trademarks, logos, etc. that now belong to the Carl Peo-led company. The company could also unveil phones with a semi-transparent design, similar to the Ear 1.
Nothing has not confirmed the exact launch details or its timeline yet. We therefore would suggest taking the leaked specs with a pinch of salt.
Sharma further claims that the company could also unveil new power banks at the event next year. This new power bank will be called Nothing Power (1). Currently, details of the Nothing power Bank remain unknown at the moment. We will share more details as and when we get closer to the rumoured launch.
Meanwhile, Nothing’s Ear 1 will get a price hike soon in November. The company stated the increasing cost of components as a reason for the hike. Currently, the TWS can be bought via Flipkart for Rs 5,499.
