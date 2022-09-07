Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE prepares to rebound – FXStreet

Ads

Dogecoin price action has been an absolute joy for short-sellers – but that joy may turn bitter very soon. Dogecoin broke out of the rising wedge pattern on January 13 and is just now retesting that trendline breakout.

Dogecoin price experienced a strong bounce and rally off of the weekly lows and the upper trendline of the falling wedge pattern. At the same time, DOGE could be developing the beginning of the right shoulder of an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern, signaling a bullish reversal in the future.

Another reason for a bullish outlook in the immediate future is the presence of a Tower Pattern on the Point and Figure chart. However, tower patterns are rare and only form when two columns develop an equal number of boxes in each column; ten or more is the requirement. The entry on a tower pattern is the three-box reversal.

A hypothetical long entry trade setup is now open for Dogecoin price. The long idea is a buy stop order at $0.17, a stop loss at $0.15, and a profit target at $0.315. The current O-column can move two more boxes lower before the Tower Pattern is invalidated. As DOGE moves lower, the entry and stop follow in tandem, but the profit target at $0.315 remains the same.

The trade idea represents a 7.25:1 reward/risk setup for Dogecoin price. However, targets with such a wide range between the entry and profit target very rarely hit; there are normal pullbacks and whipsaws involved on the way. For that reason, a three-box trailing stop would help protect any implied profit generated post entry.



KPMG noted that despite the expected downfall, investment figures remained well-positioned in comparison to pre-2021 figures, which highlights the growing maturity of the market. Venture capital firms poured $14.2 billion into crypto across 725 deals in the first half of 2022.

Although many cryptocurrencies have lost significantly this year, Cardano will always be amongst the topmost assets as its troubles still have not ended. ADA on the charts fell by 7.94% resulting in a decline in market cap, which benefitted XRP.

Polkadot price has lost support from the 8- and 21-day simple moving averages. DOT price shows an uptick in bearish momentum on the volume profile indicator. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above $10.

Binance Doin price printed 2 impulsive waves during summer’s 80% rally. A Fibonacci Retracement Tool surrounding the 2nd impulsive wave places the recent swing low at a 50% FIB level. Invalidation of the uptrend scenario is 10 % below today's market value at 240.

Bitcoin price shows an ongoing consolidation as it hovers at the same level for the past six days with no signs of directional bias. A breakout from this tightening range could result in a bearish move that eyes a sweep of the sell-stop liquidity below recent lows.

