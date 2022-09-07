Peacock Will Get NBC Next-Day Episodes Starting Next Month After Reclaiming Rights From Hulu – Variety

Ads

Fans of NBC’s current-season shows will no longer find them on Hulu as of next month — they’ll be flying over to NBCUniversal’s Peacock.

NBCU announced that starting Sept. 19, Peacock Premium will become the streaming home for next-day access to current seasons of NBC shows the day after they air on the network. The media conglom had clawed back the next-day rights for NBC shows from Disney-controlled Hulu, in which NBCU still owns a one-third stake, earlier this year.

NBC series that will become exclusively available on Peacock include franchises like Dick Wolf’s “Law & Order” trifecta (“Law & Order,” “Special Victims Unit” and “Organized Crime”) and One Chicago (“Chicago Med,” “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago P.D.”), the network’s late-night lineup including “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Late Night With Seth Meyers” and “Saturday Night Live,” returning series such as “La Brea,” “New Amsterdam” and “Young Rock” and competition shows including “The Voice” and “America’s Got Talent.” Also streaming exclusively on Peacock are new series bowing on NBC this fall including a reboot of “Quantum Leap” and “Lopez vs. Lopez.”

Even with the changeover in current-season streaming rights, Hulu will continue to offer many NBCU titles for several more years. Those include past seasons of “Law & Order: SVU,” “This Is Us,” “The Mindy Project,” “30 Rock,” “Parenthood” and “Will & Grace.” In addition, the full NBCU live TV channel lineup — including NBC, E!, Bravo, USA and MSNBC — will still be available to Hulu + Live TV subscribers.

NBCU had already pulled Bravo next-day shows off Hulu earlier this year. Peacock Premium customers already have had next-day access to Bravo series including “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” “Below Deck,” “Top Chef,” “Southern Charm” and “Watch What Happens Live.” This fall, Bravo will air new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” “The Real Housewives of Potomac,” “Winter House” and “Below Deck Med.”

NBCU also announced a special offer through the month of September: New Peacock Premium customers will be able to sign up for just $1.99 per month or $19.99 for one year. That’s compared with the regular Peacock Premium pricing of $4.99/month (with ads) or $9.99/month (no ads).

“We are excited to provide Peacock customers with a comprehensive destination for streaming the incredible programming airing on NBC and Bravo all year long,” Kelly Campbell, president of Peacock and NBCUniversal direct-to-consumer, said in a statement.

In the second quarter, Peacock’s paid customer based was flat for at 13 million and Peacock’s overall active accounts dropped by 1 million.

In addition to all next-day programming from NBC and Bravo, Peacock customers have access to more than 70,000 hours of original, current and classic movies and TV shows, as well as live sports, news and events. Titles on the service include fan favorites like “Yellowstone” and “The Office.” New content coming to Peacock this fall includes original series “Last Light,” “Vampire Academy,” “A Friend of the Family,” “The Calling,” “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin” and “The Best Man: The Final Chapters.”

Movies alighting on Peacock this fall include “Jurassic World: Dominion,” “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.”, “Beast,” Jordan Peele’s “Nope” and “Meet Cute.” Live sports on the streamer includes “Sunday Night Football,” exclusive MLB, Premier League, WWE, IndyCar and Notre Dame football coverage and the FIFA World Cup, and much more.



