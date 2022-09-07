4th stimulus check update 2022 — Six payments worth up to $3,200 to go out in September – is your state on… – The US Sun

SIX states have decided to take stimulus checks into their own hands and will send residents direct payments in September.
Alaska has approved a $3,200 direct payment, combining energy relief and the state's Permanent Fund dividend.
Meanwhile, Colorado residents will receive checks of $750 and $1,500 for couples due to the state's leftover revenue.
Hawaii and Virginia are sending their residents' tax rebates which are dependent on their income and tax liability.
Illinois is also issuing a tax rebate sending individuals $50 that earn below $200,000, joint filers $100, and families up to $300.
Lastly, Minnesota frontline workers who submitted an application for direct payments are expected to receive their checks after the state announces the official amount.
Read our stimulus live blog for the latest news and updates…
UBI extended in CA town
Mountain View, California, recently received a $100,000 grant to continue its Universal Basic Income program, according to Mountain View Voice.
The program provides “extremely low-income” residents with incomes 30 percent below the median for the area with $500 monthly cash payments for at least one year.
166 families with at least one child under 18 will be chosen in a lottery this summer to receive UBI funds.
The Mountain View City Council will allocate $1.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds toward the program in its 2022-23 budget.
Denver expands its UBI program
Denver will be expanding its universal basic income program to hundreds of needy people.
The Denver Basic Income Project first provided money to 11 individuals a year ago followed by another 28 this July.
Under the new plan, the city said it will give 260 individuals $6,500 upfront, followed by $500 monthly payments for 11 months.
The second group of 260 people will be getting $1,000 per month for a year.
And the last batch of 300 will get $50 per month for a year.
In terms of how it will be funded, the project has raised more than $7million thus far.
However, it needs an extra $2million to assist the first round of participants, reports Westword.
New York residents to get $6,000
Mount Vernon, New York, will send $500 monthly payments to 200 residents for a year.
Through a partnership with Mayors for a Guaranteed Income, 200 eligible applicants will be randomly selected to participate in the universal basic income pilot.
The application was available online through August 5.
Stimulus check scam texts to look out for
Residents were alerted by the New York Department of Motor Vehicles to fake text texts claiming $1,500 in gas reimbursements.
Phishing emails and messages are made to seem like regular emails or messages, but they can really damage your computer or phone and may even leak your personal information.
Most phishing emails contain a link that, if you click on it, may reveal your personal information to con artists.
The government claims that some New Yorkers have received texts from someone posing as DMV representatives but actually being someone else.
These SMS advise New Yorkers to click a link to find out whether they qualify for $1,500 refunds that the state is allegedly giving to help with gasoline costs.
Sec. Vilsack comments on USDA payment program
“They deserve recognition for their resilience and financial support for their efforts to meet personal and family needs while continuing to provide essential services,” Vilsack said.
“This grant program is another component of this Administration’s efforts to ensure assistance to alleviate the effects of the pandemic is distributed to those who need it most.”
Agriculture department sends out cash
A whopping $700million was set aside by the US Department of Agriculture to compensate staff who incurred unexpected costs – such as having to purchase their own PPE and taking unpaid leave.
US Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the bonuses earlier this month, applauding “the social and economic achievement” of workers who kept food on the table.
Ohio Democrat pitches checks worth up to $750
The Scioto Valley Guardian reported that Ohio will receive $2.68billion in funding from the next round of American Rescue Plan payments.
These funds will cover the cost of the payments.
Whaley’s plan would send $350 to individuals earning less than $80,000 annually, and $750 to couples making no more than $160,000.
Will Ohio send stimulus checks?
A gubernatorial candidate in Ohio has announced her intention to send out $350 stimulus payments to fight inflation.
In an interview with the Scioto Valley Guardian, Democratic nominee Nan Whaley shared her plan to help Ohio residents handle soaring costs.
Whaley easily won the Democratic primary for governor of Ohio, earning 65.1 percent of the vote in the state’s May 3 primary.
However, she faces stiff competition against incumbent Governor Mike DeWine in the general election.
Historic dividend amount in Alaska this year
As part of this year’s dividend, Alaskan residents will receive two inflation relief payments totaling $3,200, according to state officials.
The larger of the two payments will come from Alaska’s Permanent Fund.
This lump sum of $2,550 will be from all the oil wealth’s dividends of the state.
The second payment is an energy relief payment of $650.
Alaskans who receive direct deposits will start seeing the money hit their bank accounts starting on September 20.
Paper checks will be sent out from October 3.
Alaska has been giving out stimulus for decades
Alaska takes money from the state’s $77.23billion reserve fund and gives it out to residents yearly, according to Investopedia.
The program invests money from the surplus it gets for the development of its oil and gas reserves in equities, as well as real estate, among other things, to provide payouts to Alaskans.
In 2021, the payment was $1,114.
Eligibility for Oregon payments
In order to get the credit, singles or heads of the household with no children adjusted gross income (AGI) must not have exceeded $15,820 in 2020.
This figure was $21,710 for married couples, according to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).
If you have children, here are the income limits:
$600 checks in Oregon, continued
To be eligible, you need to qualify for and claim the Earned Income Tax Credit on your 2020 tax return.
The deadline to file was December 31, 2021, or April 15 for an amended return. Those who missed the deadline will not receive the one-time payment.
However, they can still amend their federal and Oregon return to claim the Earned Income Tax Credit for that year.
$600 checks going out in Oregon
The Oregon Department of Revenue (DOR) said that it is issuing more than 236,000 stimulus checks.
They are worth $600 each under the state’s One-Time Assistance $141.8million plan, which was approved by lawmakers in March.
The stimulus payments are going out to low-income workers who worked during the pandemic.
Missouri offering gas relief
Drivers in Missouri can claim gas refunds based on what they spent at the pump between October 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022.
Those seeking a gas rebate in the state must file an application with the Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) by September 30.
You’ll need to have your vehicle identification number and include the total gasoline gallons for each vehicle during the eligible period.
Ideally, you’ll want to have your receipts from prior gas station visits on hand.
All cars that weigh 26,000 pounds or less are eligible for a refund.
Idaho set aside cash for taxpayers
Earlier this year, Idaho approved a bill allocating $350million for tax rebates.
To qualify, you must be considered a full-time resident and have filed tax returns for 2020 and 2021.
Additionally, full-time Idaho residents must have filed grocery-credit refund returns.
The rebates began going out in March and will provide $75 or 12 percent of your 2020 Idaho state taxes.
Anyone who hasn't filed a tax return must do so by December 31 to claim the cash.
Idaho residents can check the status of their rebate here.
South Carolina taxpayers set to receive money
Millions of taxpayers in South Carolina are set to receive income tax rebates worth up to $800 after Governor Henry McMaster signed a $13.8billion budget into law.
Payments could arrive within months, according to the state’s Department of Revenue.
Residents could get a maximum $800 if they file their taxes by October 17.
Families will get up to $750 in CT
Connecticut approved child tax credits of $250 per child in a household, with a maximum credit of $750, but families had to apply by July 31.
The following income guidelines had to be met to qualify for the credit:
Any Connecticut parent who claimed at least one child, 18 or younger, on their 2021 taxes can get the child tax credit.
Governor Ned Lamont said he expects payments to go out in August.
Virginia also axes grocery tax
On June 1, Virginia’s General Assembly approved its two-year spending budget.
Lawmakers agreed to get rid of the 1.5 percent grocery tax but are leaving a 1 percent local levy, NBC News reported.
Rebates planned for this fall in Virginia
The Virginia General Assembly approved a tax rebate for eligible residents.
Virginia residents who filed their taxes before July 1, 2022, are likely to receive their tax rebate during September or October of this year.
A resident's tax liability, which is the amount of taxes owed minus any credits throughout the year, will determine if they receive the one-time payment.
Individual taxpayers will be eligible to get a payment worth up to $250, WJLA reported.
Meanwhile, couples who filed their taxes together can receive a payment, worth up to $500.
Residents who think they may qualify for the tax rebate must file their taxes by November 1 if they haven't already, according to the Virginia Department of Taxation.
$2,000 checks still on the table in the Keystone State
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is once again pushing for $2,000 relief checks to be sent to low-income families.
Governor Wolf first proposed the $1.7billion PA Opportunity Program in February.
If the program is approved, it would send direct payments of $2,000 to households in Pennsylvania currently making $80,000 or less.
At least 250,000 households in the Keystone State will benefit from the program.
Supporters of the plan hope the money will help Pennsylvanians get through the hard financial times that many have been facing over the last few years.
Eligibility for Pennsylvania's rebates
The rest of the rebates per income range is as follows:
In addition, the state announced that everyone who claimed a rebate will also receive an additional check worth 70% of the initial refund amount.
That means anyone who qualified for $975 is now in line to take in $1,657.50 total.
If you haven’t claimed yet, you can apply online until the end of the year.
Property tax payments in PA
Direct deposit payments for Pennsylvania's property tax rebate program started going out on July 1.
Beneficiaries of the program include the following:
The maximum standard rebate is $650, but some homeowners may qualify for supplemental rebates of up to $975.
Renters and homeowners who make $8,000 or less will get a $650 rebate.
Those making $8,001 to $15,000 will get $500.
California stimulus excludes low-income residents
California may have released one of the most generous state stimulus programs this year, but critics are claiming low-income residents will be excluded.
Cal Matters reports, that Californians who make too little to file taxes, including a portion of seniors and disabled residents do not qualify for the payments.
According to the Public Institute of California, about 6million Californians live in poverty, and many make below the amount to file for taxes.
Since the stimulus is based on tax returns, these residents will be excluded from the rebate.
Who qualifies for California payments?
According to the California state website, you must meet the following criteria to receive the $1050 stimulus payment, known as the middle-class tax refund:
Payments will be cut off for those making over $250,000 on their own without children and $500,000 jointly.
California to give inflation relief checks, continued
In addition to up to $1,050 in inflation relief checks, the state budget will provide $1.95billion for Emergency Rental Assistance, according to Governor Newsom’s office.
The funds will go to low-income tenants who requested rental assistance before March 31 but did not get it due to lack of funds.
Another $1.4billion will go to utility relief, with funds covering past-due electricity and water bills.
Millions of Americans to get tax refunds boosted by $181 — are you eligible?
I’m a coin collector – your 2004 quarter could be worth $2,000 – see details
Huge new $600 direct payments going out next week – see exact date
Thousands of Americans eligible for direct payments worth up to $2,550
© 2020 THE SUN, US, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | TERMS OF USE | PRIVACY | YOUR AD CHOICES | SITEMAP
4th stimulus check update 2022 — Six payments worth up to $3,200 to go out in September – is your state on… – The US Sun
SIX states have decided to take stimulus checks into their own hands and will send residents direct payments in September.