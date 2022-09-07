Tesla outsells Camry as Model 3 grabs number 4 spot in Australia new car sales in August – The Driven

Ads









The Tesla Model 3 grabbed number 4 spot on Australian new car sales in the month of August, as a fleet of new arrivals broke a sales drought caused by the pandemic shutdowns in China, and helped EVs grab a record market share for the month.

The latest data shows there were 2,380 Tesla Model 3 units delivered to customers in the month of August, propelling it into the monthly top 10 for the first time in Australia, and placing it just behind the Toyota RAV4 (2,482 units) and one unit ahead of the Toyota Landcruiser.

Tesla also delivered 1,017 Model Ys, as the world’s biggest EV maker commenced first deliveries of the popular electric crossover into the Australian market. That gave Tesla a 3.6 per cent share of the overall new car market in August.

The figures, gathered by the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI), showed that battery electric vehicles sales accounted for 4.4 per cent of the market overall in the month of August – more than twice that of 2021.

“This is the highest market share for pure battery electric vehicles ever recorded in a single month in Australia,” it said.

The big monthly market share compares to year-to-date EV sales of 2 per cent of the total market, with hybrids at 7.6 per cent for the year to date in 2022 and plug in hybrid vehicles at 0.6 per cent.

But perhaps most notably, is the observation that Tesla not only continues to dominate the EV market – it is also starting to dominate the broader auto market.

It sold twice as many Model 3s and Toyota sold Camrys – putting Toyota on notice. While the Japanese brand has been a pioneer in hybrid vehicles it has been slow to move to battery-electric vehicles.

August’s figures – albeit filling outstanding Model 3 orders held by some customers since January – underline the shift that is fainlly happening in Australia. Out of all medium-sized passenger car sold in August, the Tesla Model 3 topped the list.

Year-to-date is telling a similar story – whilst Toyota has sold 7,410 Camry units to date in 2022, Tesla is rapidly catching up with 7,037 sold up until the end of August.

The Model Y has had an equally impressive impact on the SUV market.

In its first month of deliveries in Australia, it became the most sold medium SUV for sale above $60,000, and claimed the position of number 6 out of all medium-sized SUVs on sale.

August also marked the first time that Tesla entered the top ten passenger car brands in Australia, claiming 7th position ahead of Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Volkswagen, and claiming 5% of market share.

This article has been updated to clarify that Tesla is in top ten passenger car brands.

Bridie Schmidt is associate editor for The Driven, sister site of Renew Economy. She has been writing about electric vehicles since 2018, and has a keen interest in the role that zero-emissions transport has to play in sustainability. She has participated in podcasts such as Download This Show with Marc Fennell and Shirtloads of Science with Karl Kruszelnicki and is co-organiser of the Northern Rivers Electric Vehicle Forum. Bridie also owns a Tesla Model Y and has it available for hire on evee.com.au.

I agree to the Terms of Use



I agree to the Terms of Use

Input your search keywords and press Enter.

source