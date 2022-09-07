Best affordable premium phones under Rs 50,000 launched in 2022: What makes OnePlus 10T, Pixel 6a and these go – Gadgets Now

Ads

Gadgets Now | Gadgets Now Bureau03 Sep, 2022, 08:43AM IST

OnePlus 10T comes with a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED panel, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, up to 16GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone has a triple camera setup with a 50MP camera and a pair of 2MP cameras. Furthermore, it has a 4800mAh battery with 150W charging.

iQoo 9T, the company’s refreshed smartphone for the second half of 2020, comes with a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rating. It is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal memory. The phone has a 4700mAH battery and 120W charging support.

Google’s Pixel 6a has arrived in India. The latest Pixel smartphone comes with a 6.14-inch FHD+ OLED display but has a standard refresh rate of 60Hz. Google’s in-house Tensor chipset powers the Pixel 6a with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. In the camera department, the phone comes with a pair of 12MP cameras with Google’s magic processing.

Samsung’s Galaxy A73 5G has a 6.7-inches FHD+ Super AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 778G chipset, a 108MP+12MP+5MP+5MP quad camera setup and a 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging. The Galaxy A73 5G runs Android 12-based OneUI 4.1 out of the box, and the company says the phone will get four Android version upgrades and five years of security updates.

Nothing’s first smartphone, the Phone (1), has a design you will not find anywhere. The company calls it Glyph interface, a series of LED lights spanning the back of the phone that syncs up with the sound. Furthermore, the phone has a 6.55-inch FHD+ 120Hz OLED display, Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, 4,500mAh battery and a pair of 50MP cameras.

Oppo’s latest smartphone in the Reno series, the Reno 8 Pro, offers a premium design at its price. As far as the specifications are concerned, the Reno 8 Pro has a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, Mediatek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC and 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging. The phone has a triple camera setup – 50MP+8MP+2MP with MariSilicon X NPU.

Realme’s high-end smartphone, the GT 2 Pro, has a very different design, inspired by paper, which feels extremely premium although it is made of plastic. The GT 2 Pro has a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED LTPO 2.0 panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The phone comes with a 50MP+50MP+2MP camera setup. Furthermore, the phone boasts a 5000mAh battery with 65W fast charging.

Asus’ ROG Phone 5S is one of the best phone that you can game on without any worries. The ROG Phone 5S offers gaming-focused features in addition to high-end specifications. The smartphone features a 6.78-inch FHD+ 144Hz AMOLED display. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888+ chipset powers the smartphone. It boasts a 6000mAh battery with 65W fast charging.

The Vivo V25 Pro features a 6.56-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display. The phone’s highlight is its 3D curved display and colour-changing AG fluorite glass rear panel. The Dimensity 1300 chipset powers the smartphone. In the optics department, the smartphone comes with a 33MP front selfie camera and a 64MP+8MP+2MP rear camera setup.

iPhone SE 2, the cheapest iPhone available in the market, comes with the power of the highest-end iPhone. Powered by the A15 Bionic, the small-sized iPhone SE has the punch to beat any smartphone in its range in terms of raw performance. However, the phone gets held back because of its outdated 4.7-inch HD display with big bezels and a single 12MP camera. However, iPhone SE 2 can be considered if you want only an iPhone but at a budget.

