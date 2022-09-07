Samsung monthly updates: September 2022 security patch fixes over two dozen vulnerabilities – SamMobile – Samsung news

Ads

© 2022 SamMobile

SamMobile has affiliate and sponsored partnerships. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Last updated: September 7th, 2022 at 08:50 UTC+02:00

Samsung usually releases a new security update a week before the start of the month. This month, though, the company has been a few days late. Today, it released the update to five smartphones and published what’s new with the September 2022 security patch.

According to Samsung’s security documentation for its phones and tablets, the September 2022 security patch includes fixes for 24 vulnerabilities. None of those vulnerabilities has been labelled ‘critical.’ 21 of those vulnerabilities are high priority, and three are moderate. Some fixes released by Google this month were already included in Samsung’s August 2022 security patch.

The company found vulnerabilities inside MTP (Media Transfer Protocol) driver, memory access faults in various functions, improper access control, and permanent denial of service possibilities. Samsung also fixed issues in SystemUI privilege and intent redirection in Photo Editor. It also fixed a bug that allowed an attacker to remotely initiate emergency calls. You can read more about all of them on Samsung’s website.

The September 2022 security patch has already been released to the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S20 FE 5G, and the Galaxy A52s 5G. Other devices will get the update over the course of this month or even next month.

You might also like

Although Samsung is a bit late this month, the company is quickly rolling out the September 2022 security update to multiple smartphones. Earlier today, the company released it to the Galaxy A52s 5G, Galaxy S20 FE 5G, and the Galaxy S21 series. Now, the update has been released to the Galaxy Note 20 series in […]

Samsung is a few days late this month, but it’s on a roll today. After releasing the September 2022 security update to the Galaxy S21 series and the Galaxy S20 FE 5G, the South Korean firm has released the new update to the Galaxy A52s 5G in Taiwan. The update bumps up the Galaxy A52s […]

After the Galaxy S21 series, Samsung has chosen the Galaxy S20 FE 5G to get the September 2022 security update. The popular, affordable high-end smartphone is now getting a new security patch in various European countries. The update could be released in other regions within the next few days. The latest software update for the […]

Samsung usually starts rolling out a new security update even before the start of a month. This time, though, it’s a few days late. But it is still the only non-Google brand to have released the September 2022 security update. The Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra are the first Samsung smartphones […]

September 2022 security patch

Devices

Samsung Galaxy A04s

SM-A047F

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

SM-R900

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

SM-R920

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

SM-F936B

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

SM-F721B

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2

SM-R510

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm

SM-R910

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 LTE

SM-R905

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm LTE

SM-R915

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro LTE

SM-R925

Samsung Galaxy M13

SM-M135F

Samsung Galaxy M23

SM-M236B

SamMobile Weekly Newsletter

Best picks

Social media

Reviews

© 2022 SamMobile

source