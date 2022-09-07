PHOTO REPORT: Disney's Animal Kingdom 9/4/2022 ( New 'DuckTales' and 'Up' Flotillas Debut, Donald and Daisy Meet-and-Greets Return, & More) – WDW News Today

Ads

Calling all Wilderness Explorers! We’re searching Disney’s Animal Kingdom for new “DuckTales” and ”Up” flotillas, returning character meet-and-greets, and so much more. Adventure is calling!

Spooky season, and merchandise, has finally arrived at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. We found these Silly Symphony: “The Skeleton Dance” bucket hat, satchel, and tray at Discovery Trading Company.

A quick break from shopping to wave at some buddies, floating by. Hi, Mickey, Minnie, and Pluto.

Back at Discovery Trading Company, we discovered that the ears for the Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction “Peter Pan” collection.

Call in the spirits for a toast to our favorite grim, grinning ghosts. These new Haunted Mansion toasting flutes will be able to help us out. Check out even more Haunted Mansion merchandise here.

We also found the Haunted Mansion door knocker made into magnet form.

“It’s a duck-blur!” Two new Adventurer’s Flotillas debuted today. One featuring Scrooge McDuck and his faithful companion, Launchpad McQuack, from “DuckTales,” and one featuring Russel from “Up.” Russel is using his flotilla to help him search for his friend, Kevin. So, let him know if you find Kevin.

Donald, Daisy, and Chip and Dale have all returned to Donald’s Dino-Bash for traditional meet-and-greets. You know what that means? More character hugs! Donald and Daisy are both looking good!

Daisy was fabulous as always, striking poses for the camera.

As cute as Donald and Daisy are, we can’t get over how cute Chip and Dale look in their Dinosaur costumes.

Pandora- The World of Avatar is still celebrating their 5th anniversary with even more merchandise being released. We found two new caps, a youth sweatshirt, a pair of leggings, two new mugs, and more.

We’re ending our day watching Simba fly high in KiteTales. Thanks for joining us today, and remember “the wilderness must be explored!”

