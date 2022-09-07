Why Shiba Inu Is Sinking Today – The Motley Fool

Ads

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Top cryptocurrencies are seeing sell-offs in Monday’s trading, and Shiba Inu (SHIB 0.52%) is participating in the pullback. The popular meme token was down roughly 4.5% over the previous 24-hour period as of 2 p.m. ET.

Among the top-15 largest cryptocurrencies, only Cardano was up over the last day of trading, while Bitcoin and Ethereum were down roughly 2% and 4%, respectively. Within the context of sell-off momentum impacting the broader crypto market, Shiba Inu’s pullback today is hardly outside the norm. Even with the token shedding some value today, SHIB is still up roughly 8.2% over the last week.

Image source: Getty Images.

Shiba Inu stands as one of the most explosive investments in history and is still up more than 22,800,000% over the last year even after recent pullbacks. For those who bought in at the beginning of last year, the token’s incredible gains were enough to turn even relatively small investments into fortunes. However, SHIB has gotten hit hard as the broader cryptocurrency space has encountered bearish pressure in recent months, and its monster gains over the last year predispose the coin to big sell-offs when the crypto market has a down day.

The SHIB token is currently down roughly 66% from the lifetime high it hit at the end of October. After the last day of sell-offs, the coin now has a market capitalization of roughly $15.9 billion, and it ranks as the 14th largest cryptocurrency by valuation.

While it’s possible that the token may rebound from recent sell-offs and go on to reach new heights, the cryptocurrency’s unprecedented gains over the last year highlight the potential for an even steeper pullback from current pricing levels. What goes up doesn’t necessarily come down when it comes to investing, but SHIB’s massive run-up despite having little in the way of fundamental quality points to the token having a sky-high risk profile at current prices.

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/07/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Calculated by Time-Weighted Return since 2002. Volatility profiles based on trailing-three-year calculations of the standard deviation of service investment returns.

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool’s premium services.

Making the world smarter, happier, and richer.

Market data powered by Xignite.

Ads

source