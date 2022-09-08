Dogecoin, CryptoCurrency Reddit communities surge as crypto euphoria heats up – Cointelegraph

The subreddits for Dogecoin and CryptoCurrency added a combined 232,697 subscribers last week, far outpacing the growth of all other communities.
With much of the market fixated on Bitcoin’s (BTC) sudden price correction over the weekend, retail interest in digital assets appears to be on the rise, according to the latest statistics from Reddit.
The r/dogecoin community added 145,859 weekly subscribers, according to Subreddit Stats. The gains are hardly surprising, given Dogecoin’s (DOGE) dramatic rally over the past week. The meme-based cryptocurrency skyrocketed 400% during that period, bringing its yearly returns to an eye-watering 5,000%.
DOGE’s parabolic rally moderated over the weekend, with social media sentiment data from The TIE and Cointelegraph indicating more pain in the short term. That’s because price action is often correlated with social media engagement; a decline in the latter is sometimes a precursor to bearish price action in the near term.
Meanwhile, the r/CryptoCurrency community, which is devoted to all things digital assets, added 86,838 new subscribers during the week. New community members were welcomed by platinum award recipient u/mirza1h on Sunday. In a subreddit post, u/miraza1h said:
The user also introduced new subreddit followers to Moon, the native token of the r/CryptoCurrency community.
Much like DOGE, the overall cryptocurrency market limped into Sunday’s session, having declined by a cumulative $386 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. The digital-asset market capitalization briefly fell below $1.9 trillion before recovering to around $2 trillion.
Massive shakeouts are nothing new for seasoned cryptocurrency investors. Even during bull markets, declines of 20% or more are fairly common, especially after major rallies. Speculation about an abrupt decline in Bitcoin’s hash power and the possibility of United States regulatory action against crypto-friendly banks may have contributed to the decline on Sunday.
Even with the latest reversal, the cryptocurrency market is still double the size it was in January when it first crossed the $1-trillion milestone.
