Kuo: New 14-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pro to Enter Production This Year and Might Still Have 5nm Chips – MacRumors

Next-generation 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will enter mass production in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.



In a tweet, Kuo said that given TSMC’s guidance indicated that revenue from 3nm chip production will not begin until 2023, the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models may still have chips based on TSMC’s latest 5nm process.

New 14" and 16" MacBook Pro with new processors will enter mass production in 4Q22. Given TSMC's guidance that the 3nm will contribute revenue starting in 1H23, processors of 14" and 16" MacBook Pro models may still adopt the 5nm advanced node. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) August 22, 2022

Kuo’s information seems to conflict with a report from Taiwan’s Commercial Times that claimed the M2 Pro chip may be Apple’s first 3nm chip.

While the situation is a little confusing right now, it’s clear from reports that TSMC plans to begin production of 3nm chips for Apple in the near future, so we’ll have to wait and see which Macs they appear in first. According to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, Apple has M2-based MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and Mac Pro models in development.

The current 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models were released in October 2021 and have 5nm-based M1 Pro and M1 Max chip options.

