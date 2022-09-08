What the rejection at $19,000 now means for the Bitcoin price – FXStreet

Ads

Bitcoin price gives into the bearish vice grip as the bulls have abandonded ship near the $19,000 support zone.

Bitcoin price has validated last month’s trade idea as the bears have successfully breached the $19,000 barrier. Last month, the 1-1 reward to risk ratio was issued while the Bitcoin price hovered directly over the 200-Week Moving Average (WMA).

Bitcoin price currently auctions at $18,756. Amidst the 26% downtrend (since the summertime highs at $25,211), the bears have shown a persistent uptick in volume. The 8-day Exponential Moving Average rejected the bullish re-entrance of the $20,000 barrier and catalyzed the final 5% decline into the current market value.



August Bearish Trade Thesis

Bitcoin price now has a double scenario in play. More declines could occur on the bearish side of the coin, targeting the June 18 swing low at $17,622. If market conditions persist, the Bitcoin price is already on its way toward its target. Such a move would result in an additional 7% decline from the current market value.

On the contrary, the massive liquidity breach could give power to institutional and smart money operatives looking to trap retail bears. A hurdle over the $20,200 zone could induce a recovery rally toward the 200-Week Moving Average at $23,178, resulting in a 23% increase in the Bitcoin price.

In the following video, our analysts deep dive into the price action of Bitcoin, analyzing key levels of interest in the market. -FXStreet Team



Bitcoin (BTC) price has said its goodbyes at $20,000 after a few very choppy trading days. With $20,000 in the middle of the range still at the end of August.

XRP price is in the process of fortifying support around $0.3180 in the wake of a sharp decline from resistance at $0.3367. Although the cross-border money remittance token trades slightly above $0.3200.

Although many cryptocurrencies have lost significantly this year, Cardano will always be amongst the topmost assets as its troubles still have not ended.

Polkadot price has lost support from the 8- and 21-day simple moving averages. DOT price shows an uptick in bearish momentum on the volume profile indicator.

Bitcoin price shows an ongoing consolidation as it hovers at the same level for the past six days with no signs of directional bias. A breakout from this tightening range could result in a bearish move that eyes a sweep of the sell-stop liquidity below recent lows.

