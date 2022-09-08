HyperJuice wall charger pumps a whopping 140 watts into MacBook Pro – Cult of Mac

Ads

By Ed Hardy • 8:15 am, September 6, 2022

MacBooks can take a lot of juice, and the HyperJuice 140W PD 3.1 USB-C Charger can dish it out. The three-port wall charger offers up to 140 watts of power, as its name indicates.

Hyper’s offering is much smaller than Apple’s own 140W charger, while including more ports.



Almost any USB-C charger can replenish a MacBook, but the more power the charger puts out, the sooner the computer is ready to go again. The HyperJuice 140W PD 3.1 USB-C Charger offers the quickest charges available for Apple notebooks.

“With 140W of max charging power, you’ll be able to fast charge every MacBook, including the 2021 16-inch MacBook Pro with 140W,” promises Hyper. “Get up to 50% battery in 30 minutes with the Apple USB-C to MagSafe cable.

And it does so in a relatively small package. It’s 24% smaller than Apple’s 140W offering.

But there’s still room for three ports. One USB-C port offers up to 140W, a second USB-C port tops out at 100W, and a USB-A port supports 30W. The Apple version has a single port.

The MacBook/multi-device portable charger launched Tuesday. HyperJuice 140W PD 3.1 USB-C Charger costs $129.99 on the Hyper website. That’s more than the Apple 140W USB-C Power Adapter, which is $99.

Buy from: Hyper

A rival option is the Anker 736 Charger. It tops out at 100W, but costs less than Hyper’s or Apple’s product.

