2nd generation Apple Watch SE now available to pre-order – The Apple Post

Apple has announced the second-generation Apple Watch SE, featuring the S8 chip, new color options with color-matching back cases, car crash detection, and Midnight, Starlight, and Silver finishes.
Available to pre-order now, the second-generation Apple Watch SE will be available beginning Friday, September 16.
The new Apple Watch SE starts at $249 for the GPS model and $299 for the cellular model.
