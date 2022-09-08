ESA to Discuss Mars Sample Return Mission – NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory

Ads

This illustration shows a concept for a proposed NASA Mars lander-and-rocket combination that would play a key role in returning to Earth samples of Mars material collected by the Perseverance rover. This Sample Retrieval Lander would carry a small rocket (about 10 feet, or 3 meters, tall) called the Mars Ascent Vehicle to the Martian surface. After using a robotic arm to load the rover’s sealed sample tubes into a container in the nose cone of the rocket, the lander would launch the Mars Ascent Vehicle into orbit around the Red Planet.

The news briefing will present the architecture proposal that is expected to be finalized in September 2022.

Editor's Note: This advisory was updated on July 21 to note that audio of the media teleconference will livestream on the agency's website.

NASA will host a media teleconference at 11 a.m. EDT (8 a.m. PDT) on Wednesday, July 27, to discuss the architecture for its Mars Sample Return campaign.

NASA and the ESA (European Space Agency) recently held a systems requirement review as part of the Mars Sample Return campaign’s conceptual design phase – a phase when the architecture is refined and solidified. The briefing will present the architecture proposal that is expected to be finalized in September 2022.

Audio of the teleconference will livestream online at:

https://www.nasa.gov/live

The Mars Sample Return campaign may revolutionize humanity’s understanding of Mars by returning scientifically selected samples for study using the most sophisticated instruments around the world. This strategic partnership with ESA will be the first mission to return samples from another planet, including the first launch from the surface of another planet. The samples to be returned – currently being collected by Perseverance during its exploration of Jezero Crater, home to an ancient river delta – are thought to be the best opportunity to reveal the early evolution of Mars, including the potential for life.

Teleconference participants include:

For more information about the Mars Sample Return campaign, visit:

https://mars.nasa.gov/msr/

Get the Latest JPL News

Dewayne Washington / Karen Fox

NASA Headquarters, Washington

301-782-5867 / 202-358-1257

dewayne.a.washington@nasa.gov / karen.c.fox@nasa.gov

Bernhard von Weyhe

ESA Headquarters, Paris, France

+33 (0)153 69 75 04

Bernhard.von.Weyhe@esa.int

2022-107

Solar System .

Explore the Solar System With NASA’s New-and-Improved 3D ‘Eyes’

Solar System .

Engineers Solve Data Glitch on NASA’s Voyager 1

Mars .

NASA’s Perseverance Makes New Discoveries in Mars’ Jezero Crater

Solar System .

45 Years Ago: Voyager 2 Begins Its Epic Journey to the Outer Planets and Beyond

Solar System .

Voyager, NASA’s Longest-Lived Mission, Logs 45 Years in Space

Solar System .

NASA’s Europa Clipper Spacecraft Kicks Assembly Into High Gear

Technology .

First of NASA’s SunRISE SmallSats Rolls Off Production Line

Mars .

10 Years Since Landing, NASA’s Curiosity Mars Rover Still Has Drive

Mars .

NASA Will Inspire World When It Returns Mars Samples to Earth in 2033

Mars .

NASA Marks 25 Years Since Pathfinder Touched Down on Mars

Image .

Chaos

Image .

Louros Valles

Image .

Nirgal Vallis

Image .

Daedalia Planum

Image .

Ophir Chasma

Image .

Channels to the North of Savich Crater

Image .

Colorful Rocks Exposed in a Fresh Impact Crater

Image .

Channels

Image .

On Bond Crater’s Northern Slope

Image .

Cliffs of Ice

JPL is a federally funded research and development center managed for NASA by Caltech.

source