Disney Plus September 2022: All TV Shows and Movies – Twisted Voxel

Disney Plus is adding several interesting new titles and movies to its subscription service in September 2022. Have a look at them here.
September 8 is a big day for Disney since they will be celebrating it as Disney Plus day. They have a lot of content planned for this day including the premier of Thor: Love and Thunder, Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return, and Pinnochio. They are also releasing Andor, a new Star Wars miniseries later in the month.
Take a look at all the new content coming to Disney Plus in September 2022 below.
Thursday, September 1
Friday, September 2
Wednesday, September 7
Thursday, September 8 – Disney+ Day
Friday, September 9
Wednesday, September 14
Thursday, September 15
Friday, September 16
Monday, September 19
Wednesday, September 21
Thursday, September 22
Friday, September 23
Monday, September 26
Wednesday, September 28
Thursday, September 29
Wednesday, August 31
Salal’s main hobby is photography but he is also interested in learning the latest about Technology including Smartphones and PC Hardware. He is the co-founder of Twisted Voxel and always on the lookout for the news.
A portion of the sale from items purchased through the Amazon and other 3rd party retailer links on this page directly support TwistedVoxel.