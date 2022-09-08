Short Bitcoin Investment Products Saw Record Inflow of $18m Last Week: CoinShares – Blockchain.News

Ads

Data from digital asset management firm Coinshares showed that outflows from cryptocurrency investment products reached $9.2 million last week, with the majority of inflows coming from short investment products.



Bitcoin ( BTC ) accounted for the lion’s share of these outflows with 11 million outflows, driving a 4-week streak of outflows throughout August.

However, declining Bitcoin short positions reached a record short inflow of $18 million, bringing total assets under management to an all-time high of $158 million.

Altcoins had small inflows, notably Solana and Avalanche, which each had a combined inflow of $500,000.



Coinshares statistics show that capital inflows are distributed across regions. Canada’s inflows totalled $4.7 million, while the U.S.’s total inflows of $0.8 million were only a fraction.

Corresponding capital outflows from other regions are not particularly large. Brazil, Switzerland, and Germany saw total inflows of $3.2 million, $1.7 million, and $1.6 million, respectively.

According to a report by CoinShares investment strategist James Butterfill:

“In a similar fashion to last week, this week saw multi-year low weekly trading volumes totalling US$915m. Recent price declines have pushed down total assets under management (AuM) to $27.9 billion, their lowest point since early July this year, having begun the year at $64 billion. “

Bitcoin has gained 1.05% over the past 24 hours and rebounded by $$20,119.71, according to CoinMarketCap. Over the same period, Ethereum rose 5.45% to $1,659.

