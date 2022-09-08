Omni X Launches Website and Announces Omnichain NFT Marketplace Beta – GlobeNewswire

Ads

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Omni X, the first omnichain NFT platform designed to connect and reward communities, creators and enthusiasts across multiple blockchains like never before, launches its official website. Retail users, game ecosystems, premium members, artists, and collectors will all be able to find unique value through the platform’s extensive list of features and capabilities when the marketplace launches in Q4 of 2022. The platform will be launching its beta early next month.

The upcoming omnichain NFT marketplace powered by Layerzero Labs’ omnichain protocol truly has something for every kind of collector and creator. Retail users will be able to interact with all of their NFTs off of multiple EVM (Ethereum Virtual Machine) chains, all while remaining on a single platform. Support for non-EVM chains will be integrated around the platform’s mainnet launch, including blockchains such as Aptos, Near and Flow. This means that bridging, sending, participating in launch pad mints, NFT collection releases, and trading on a single or multiple blockchains can all be conducted from a single location.

Users interested in accessing liquidity as well as emerging ecosystems and communities on other EVM chains can do so without having to encounter the painful process of bridging and working with other UI (User Interfaces). Premium users who seek anonymity as they conduct private sales and make purchases can utilize Omni X’s secure Findora-powered marketplace integration to ensure confidentiality while making transactions.

“Omnichain NFT liquidity opens up a new paradigm of interoperability, where users off multiple chains can freely exchange value and collectibles with one another without the friction of bridging, synthetic assets, or other systematic risks associated with the traditional cross-chain infrastructure,” said Daniel Koshman, Founder of Omni X and CEO of Omniverse Labs Inc.

Game ecosystems will also be able to take advantage of Omni X, as the platform provides opportunities for companies to enable the purchasing and selling of their NFTs on EVM chains (and soon, non-EVM) that have not yet been integrated into their gaming ecosystems. Individual artists can gain access to a broad community of collectors through the marketplace, which serves as an ONFT launchpad and increases the chances of artists finding a higher number of buyers. Artists can also host collections utilizing dynamic or evolving metadata for their ONFT releases as well.

At launch, Omni X will include NFTs from omnichain collections such as Kanpai Pandas and Tiny Din0s, as well as numerous other omnichain NFT collections. Omni X will also list the top NFT collections by volume across all of their supported blockchains. In addition, the marketplace will feature the platform’s very own genesis collection, known as Gregs.

Currently, Omni X users can mint individual Gregs to gain access to private Discord channels and become supreme members of the Omni X community. Greg holders will also be granted premium access to upcoming Omni X platform features, ecosystem expansions, as well as VR Clubhouse and VR Gallery experiences. Some of the included premium feature sets on the platform available for Greg NFT holders are private NFT transactions, advanced NFT analytics, power-user mode, and more.

All Omni X users will be able to enjoy features such as the platform’s fiat on-ramp, in-app achievement and reward system, live social feed, rolling exclusive drops made in collaboration with famous creators, and various third-party integrations.

Users looking to test the omnichain protocol can do so by minting an omnichain NFT (Greg) and sending it across multiple chains. This process roughly constitutes a simple ONFT launch pad that is being shipped as a part of Omni X. The easy-to-use UI, which will be familiar to web 2.0 users, has been built out, as well as the smart contracts for both a simple omnichain NFT launch and for an ONFT bridge (both NFTs and semi-fungible tokens). The Omni X Exchange suite of smart contracts has been completed and is currently being integrated with LayerZero’s Stargate to support cross-chain settlement in USDC and USDT tokens.

https://omni-x.io

About Omni X

We are building Omni X, an omnichain NFT marketplace and platform. Users can launch new omnichain NFT collections, wrap existing NFTs into omnichain equivalents and buy any NFT from one network while paying for it from another.

