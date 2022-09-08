iPhone 14 Pro clones running on Android already available for purchase in China – The Indian Express

Ads

With just a day left for Apple’s iPhone 14 series launch event, many are excited to see what the Cupertino-based tech giant has to offer. And if you are eager to get your hands on iPhone 14 Pro, you might be surprised to know that a phone imitating the iPhone 14 Pro that runs on Android is already available in the Chinese market.

According to a report from MacRumors, the clone cleverly mimic several elements of the iPhone 14 Pro’s design such as the rear camera setup and pill-shaped notch. The Android-powered clones come with a box that looks similar to the original ones, imitating bar codes, accessories and even the adhesive pull-tabs. You can see what the iPhone 14 Pro clone looks like in the video below.

These clones are powered by a heavily skinned version of Android, which has the same icons, widgets, wallpapers and other features as iOS. Even the camera app and lock screen look similar to that on iOS. And apart from the difference in hardware, the clones feature a large chin bottom bezel with some rear cameras acting as a placeholder for the design. Also, the clone cannot recreate iOS animations such as when the device is unlocked.

The report also suggests that counterfeit iPhone 14 cases went on sale earlier this year in China. While clones like these are pretty common, it is rare to see an iPhone clone ahead of the official launch.

TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for 1540 assistant executive engineer posts



source