Apple Inches Closer to Erasing 2022 Losses as Inflation Cools – Yahoo Finance

Ads

(Bloomberg) — Apple Inc. is close to erasing its losses for the year as softer-than-expected inflation data fueled a risk-on rally in the stock market Wednesday.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Musk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter Trial

Dozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by Shrews

Media Counts Differ With 11 Million Votes Collated: Kenya Update

US Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on Fed

Russia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against Ukraine

The iPhone-maker edged 2.6% higher to $169.24 as investors piled back into stocks on bets the Federal Reserve could dial back the size of future interest-rate hikes, after the July consumer price index showed a deceleration in growth from the prior month. Megacap tech stocks all rallied with Meta Platforms Inc. and Netflix Inc. leading the pack on a more than 5.8% gain each, while the Nasdaq 100 Index advanced 2.9%. The tech-heavy benchmark closed 20% higher from its June low.

Since bottoming in mid-June, Apple’s shares have surged about 30%, outpacing the S&P 500 Index and the Nasdaq 100. That’s put the tech giant back on top as the world’s most valuable company and within reach of turning positive for the year. It is now down just 4.7% in 2022, compared with a drop of 18% for the Nasdaq 100.

The furious rally comes after the company posted quarterly earnings that were better-than-feared, and also reflects Wall Street’s confidence in its ability to continue churning out big profits. Individual investors, who recently helped ignite rallies in speculative corners of the market, have also flocked to the stock.

Apple, which has a market value of about $2.7 trillion, surpassed oil giant Saudi Aramco again in July to become the world’s largest company.

The recent surge puts its shares back in the expensive camp, trading at 26.4 times profits projected over the next 12 months, well above its 10-year average at 16.7 times. That compares with the Nasdaq 100 which is priced at 23 times earnings and the S&P 500 at 17.8.

About 96% of analysts covering the stock recommend investors buy or hold on to their positions, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, with an average forecast of a 6.9% gain in its shares over the next 12 months.

(Updates share price moves.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

The Work-From-Home Revolution Is Also a Trap for Women

How Employers Benefit From Offering Unlimited Paid Time Off

Amazon’s Roomba Deal Is Really About Mapping Your Home

Facebook Is Still Making Billions as Zuckerberg Hits the Panic Button

The Rise of the LinkedIn B2B Influencer

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Related Quotes

There has been no respite for the markets since Fed Chair Jerome Powell took to the podium at Jackson Hole and suggested the central bank will do whatever it needs to do in order to tame inflation, and if more rate hikes are required – so be it. The market might have gotten a case of the heebee jeebees in response, but it’s a plan that billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman thinks is going to work. By next year, the CEO and founder of Pershing Square Capital expects inflation will be slashed

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) spiked today after new analyst coverage recommended investors buy the stock. ChargePoint shares were trading up 8.5% as of 2 p.m. ET. Just a week after a JPMorgan Chase analyst assigned a $20 price target on ChargePoint stock, another analyst sees even more upside.

Is this the ultimate safe haven?

Not long ago, the key to success in the market was growth – but in today’s environment, with inflation running at a 40+ year high level and the Federal Reserve aggressively hiking interest rates in an effort to push back, growth stocks have taken a beating. According to data from investment bank Goldman Sachs, defining high-growth companies as those forecasting 30% or better expected sales gains, these stocks have contracted by 58% so far this year. But at least one Goldman analyst still sees a

In poker, blue chips carry the highest value, and the name has attached itself to the highest-quality stocks. The blue chips have a reputation for holding their value and providing a degree of defense to investors’ portfolios, making them attractive at a time of increased market volatility and generally falling share prices. The blue chip dividend payers are particularly attractive, as they combine the twin pillars of quality and long-term payment reliability. So let’s follow this line, and take

Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Chinese EV maker NIO.

Vladimir Putin, having assembled thousands of soldiers on Ukraine’s eastern borders, gave the order for them to advance west, triggering the most destructive European landwar of this century. On the same day, February 22, in Lower Saxony triumphant Volkswagen executives announced a float of Porsche on the Frankfurt stock market, to a world that no longer cared about the fate of a sports car brand.

Sounding a note of musical irony, Van Morrison sang, “My Mama told me there’d be days like this.” And in an distinctly unironic note, top analysts may start saying the same thing. With rising inflation, rising interest rates, and a falling stock market, we’re in for more volatile days like this. Looking at the big picture from JPMorgan, Dubravko Lakos-Bujas, the firm’s global head of equity macro research, notes the energy crisis – the natural gas shortages in Europe, the high price of oil world

Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss quarterly earnings for UiPath and Coupa.

Alphabet, parent of search and cloud giant Google, aims to adapt quickly to the current macroeconomic upheaval.

American Eagle (AEO) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -69.23% and 0.08%, respectively, for the quarter ended July 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s pledge to reduce inflation even if it increases unemployment puts the U.S. central bank on course to raise rates by another 0.75 percentage point this month.

The chip sector has been getting destroyed … and for good reason. The U.S., putting the clamps down on who can sell what equipment to what country, is seriously hurting companies' revenue. Inventories of chips have gone from nowhere to be found to a glut.

The company is going to have to get used to lower oil prices

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) fell 10.2% in August, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. August was a roller coaster of emotions for AMD investors as the company beat earnings and revenue expectations in its quarterly report but came up short in its third-quarter guidance. Technology stocks have been hit hard in 2022, with the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector index down 34% year to date as rising inflation and fears of a recession have slowed consumer spending.

Paying a high premium for shares of a publicly traded company comes with significant risk. Further, investors should limit their investments in highly valued stocks to those with a very good probability of sustaining earnings growth for years (and hopefully even decades) to come. With these considerations in mind, Costco (NASDAQ: COST) is arguably one of those rare companies worth its high price-to-earnings multiple.

In this piece, we will take a look at the twelve best medical device stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our introduction to the industry and jump to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at 5 Best Medical Device Stocks To Buy Now. The outset of the […]

Overnight there was a steep sell-off across the entire cryptocurrency market with over $15bn wiped out.

With technology companies taking the brunt of the market downturn amidst inflation concerns, there are certainly opportunities brewing.

U.S. stocks charged forward Wednesday as Wall Street clawed back from a three-week long sell-off across equity markets.

source