HERE’S WHY YOU SHOULD BE BUYING BIG EYES COIN AT $0.0001 IN PRESALE INSTEAD OF ETHEREUM OR APECOIN – Crypto Mode

There is no doubt that digital technologies have reshaped our world. People now have a multitude of communication and self-enjoyment applications available online. Blockchain is another one of these innovative digital technologies, and it has paved the way for many inventions, one of which is called cryptocurrency. It was introduced to the public in 2009 by “Satoshi Nakamoto” who invented the first cryptocurrency called Bitcoin. Thousands of new cryptocurrencies have emerged since then. Cryptocurrency is decentralized digital money based on blockchain which is a distributed ledger used to record transactions in code.

Trading in cryptocurrency, however, is not a piece of cake because it is a volatile market. The recent crypto market crash exemplifies the risks associated with crypto trading. Bitcoin (BTC), one of the most popular currencies on this market, saw its greatest crash in 2022, with its price falling to $20,000 from its peak of $68,000, making it the worst month in Bitcoin history since 2011.

Community tokens, also known as social tokens, have gathered substantial attention recently and exploded in terms of popularity and demand. This is evident by the fact that these tokens have risen by about 400% in these past few months. Big Eyes (BIG) is one of these community tokens with the potential to rival popular coins like Shiba Inu and Dogecoin. This new full-on community-based cryptocurrency aims to offer a lot more to its users than just a platform. Its fundamental objective is to shift wealth into the DeFi ecosystem and make Decentralized Finance as uncomplicated and user-friendly as it possibly can. Its main features include the following:

Big Eyes coin has laid out the steps it will take to achieve maximum growth within as little time as possible. The first part of this plan is to gather attention through social media platforms. The reception and popularity of the platform on social media will determine its initial success. After this, community-based non-fungible token (NFT) projects will be pushed by the platform that will bring value to the Big Eyes ecosystem.

Next on the line is the step of uncomplicating the DeFi industry. Decentralized Finance has been created to provide a seamless opportunity for the trading of assets. However, this can be too technical for average users worldwide, thereby reducing their interest in the industry. Big Eyes Coin plans on changing this narrative by creating tutorials and how-tos that will simplify the process as much as possible.

Now to address the elephant in the room, how to buy Big Eyes. Big Eyes is the ultimate meme coin platform currently in presale with extremely easy and user-friendly methods to buy. As recommended by the Big Eyes team, purchasing on a desktop browser using the Metamask wallet will help users in having a smooth experience.

Mobile users are recommended to use Trust wallet and connect using its in-built browser. Once the wallet provider is ready, users can choose from three options. Users can buy ETH using their cards, they can purchase Big Eyes with ETH, or they can buy with USDT. Users will then be able to claim their Big Eyes tokens once the presale has concluded.

Ethereum is another very well-known cryptocurrency powered by blockchain technology. Ethereum is designed to have scalability, programmability, security, and decentralization as its characteristics. Ethereum is second only to bitcoin in terms of popularity, and the ETH represents around 17% of the whole cryptocurrency market. The intention behind Ethereum was to not limit it to only being a medium of exchange but rather a decentralized computing network based on blockchain.

The distinguishable benefits of Ethereum are its longevity and the wide-ranging ecosystem with a worldwide community that is very committed to its task. Moreover, the Ethereum network can process a wide range of functions, among which the secure execution and verification of application code called Smart contracts are most notable. However, the fact that Ethereum has no lifetime limit makes it less investable than bitcoin since it may never increase in price as much as bitcoin has.

Ethereum’s most prominent limitation is its scalability. Therefore, the crew behind ETH has planned an upgrade to the network called Ethereum 2.0 or Eth2. This upgrade aims to create a significant shift in the network’s algorithm. Eth2 upgrade has been implemented to shift to a proof-of-stake algorithm instead of the energy-intensive proof-of-work algorithm.

One of the most significant trends in the non-fungible token (NFT) world today is the Bored Ape Yacht Club or BAYC NFT. Being one of the most popular NFT collections, the BAYC ecosystem has become more than just an assortment of digital cartoon characters. The BAYC ecosystem has recently created the ApeCoin APE intending to deliver utility to the owners of the community. BAYC NFT collection registered 335 NFTs, and the total sale of all these NFTs amounted to about 95 million dollars. It means that the average price of one BAYC NFT is approximately 285,000 dollars.

However, even with these significant numbers, the real hype gained by the BAYC platform was after the launch of ApeCoin on March 16, 2022. ApeCoin rose to unimaginable heights in the first five minutes of its launch. It has the potential to become a promising token for commerce, gaming, and culture as its utility can help empower many Web3 projects and the decentralized community. ApeCoin adheres to the ERC-20 token standards and acts as the utility and governance token on the BAYC platform. As of writing this, around 150,000,000 tokens have been distributed among BAYC network holders.

ApeCoin was able to achieve a massive market capitalization of 2 billion dollars, which is one of its biggest highlights. In comparison to other cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, ApeCoin is much more scalable. This is an important factor for developers to consider if they want to create Decentralized Applications that process many transactions quickly and easily. With all these advantages, there are some downsides to be taken into consideration as well. The most prominent risk associated with ApeCoin is its volatility. ApeCoin’s price can be very unstable and subject to market forces which makes it a risky investment.

Cryptocurrency is undeniably the future of our digital world, with so many different options to choose from nowadays. Ethereum (ETH) being the second most popular cryptocurrency in the crypto market today, will always be a priority for investors. NFT enthusiasts can look towards ApeCoin, which is a product of the BAYC NFT collection, one of the most popular NFT collections currently.

However, market volatility makes these coins a risky investment for most investors. New completely community-based platforms have also been developed in hopes of gathering a large community of developers and creators. Big Eyes is one of these platforms, which has become the talk of the town. Investors interested in the meme culture should consider the Big Eyes token for their investment as it has the potential to rival prominent coins of this category. Moreover, people with more charitable goals can also become a part of Big Eyes as charity is one of their many features.



Always conduct proper research when dealing with pre-sales of currencies and tokens. The information above does not constitute investment advice by CryptoMode or its team, nor does it reflect the views of the website or its staff.

