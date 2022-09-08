Android 12 Update Tracker: List of Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi Mi, Redmi, POCO, OPPO, Vivo, Realme Devices Eligib – MySmartPrice

When is Android 12 coming out for your device?
Google released the next iteration of Android – Android 12 back in October last year. The company first dropped the source code to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP). Later in the month, we saw the first Android 12 stable updates arriving on Pixel devices.
Android 12 is the next major release in the Android OS. The update comes with a visual revamp involving the new Material You theme, a notification redesign, a new privacy dashboard, privacy indicators and a lot more.
Android 12 is a power-house of features, but the question is when will Android 12 arrive on your smartphone? In our Android 12 update tracker, we will discuss which smartphones will receive the Android 12 update, if at all.
After releasing five Android 12 betas, Google finally released the Android 12 stable version after wrapping up the Pixel 6 event in October. As of now, the update is only available for Google Pixel devices until the Google Pixel 3 and a bunch of high-end devices from different smartphone manufacturers. Many smartphone manufacturers such as Oppo, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Realme have readied the Android-12 based skins and have a timeline for releasing the Android 12 for their respective devices.
When the Android 12 update arrives for your device will entirely depend upon your smartphone manufacturer. Some are quick to issue the latest update while others take up an entire year.
The likelihood of your device getting the update will also depend on the update policy for your specific device i.e whether the device is eligible for an update or not. The pace at which the Android 12 update arrives will also depend on whether it’s a high-end smartphone and/or if it was released recently.
The below Android 12 update tracker device list includes Android devices confirmed to get the update as well as devices that are eligible for the update.
Following the Android 12 official release, Pixel devices were the be the first to receive the Android 12 update. Here is the list of Google Pixel devices that have released the stable Android 12 update.
Unfortunately, the Android 12 update will not arrive on Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2XL and the original Pixel. This is because all three devices are way past the software update support period.
OnePlus has always been on the frontline when it comes to Android updates. The company is known to deliver Android updates quicker than other smartphone OEMs. The Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 stable update is out for for OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. As of now, the company is testing the Android 12 update on the OnePlus 8 lineup.
Also Read: OxygenOS 12 Update Tracker: India Release Date, Top Features, List of Eligible OnePlus Mobile Phones
Here is the list of OnePlus devices that will receive the Android 12 stable update –
Although OnePlus hasn’t confirmed Android 12 update for its Nord lineup, the below Nord devices will likely receive the update based on the OnePlus update policy.
Xiaomi unveiled MIUI 13 based on Android 12 in December. The update features UI enhancements and a ton of privacy features.
Also Read: MIUI 13 Update Tracker: India Release Date, Top Features, List of Compatible Xiaomi Mi, Redmi and POCO Mobiles
For now, Xiaomi is testing the Android 12-based MIUI on its high-end devices including Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro, and Mi 11 Ultra in China. The company has also confirmed the first wave of devices that receive Android 12 updates. Below is the list of devices that will get MIUI 13 based on Android 12 starting from Q1 2022 –
List of Xiaomi Phones Getting MIUI 13 in India in Q1 of 2022:
Below is the list of Xiaomi devices eligible for the MIUI 13 update –
Like all smartphone manufacturers, Samsung is also trying to bring the Android 12 update to its Galaxy devices. The company first revealed the One UI 4.0 based on Android 12 back in November, and now several of its devices have received the new update.
Also Read: Samsung One UI 4.0 Update Tracker: Release Date, Top Features, List of Compatible Galaxy Smartphones and Tablets
At present, all the flagship devices from Samsung have received the One UI 4.0 update. More Galaxy devices will likely become part of the One UI 4.0 beta program in the coming months. Below is the list of devices that have received the Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update –
Previously, Samsung released a timeline for the Android 12 update. Below is the list of Galaxy devices that will get the One UI 4.0 update in the coming months –
January 2022
February 2022
April 2022
May 2022
June 2022
July 2022
Samsung has a 3-year long update policy. Even if your device is not mentioned in the list, it will likely get the One UI 4.0 update as long as it’s only three years old.
OPPO unveiled ColorOS 12 based on Android 12 back in September, along with a list of OPPO devices that will receive the new ColorOS update. After beta testing the ColorOS 12 update, the company has begun rolling out the ColorOS update for a number of OPPO devices.
Also Read: OPPO ColorOS 12 Based on Android 12: New Features, Release Date, Eligible Devices List, and More
Here is the list of devices that have received the stable ColorOS 12 update –
Below are the OPPO devices that will get the ColorOS 12 update based on Android 12 in the coming months –
H1 2022
H2 2022
Realme announced its Android 12-based skin called Realme UI 3.0 back in October. As of now, the company is testing the beta version of the update on a handful of devices including Realme 8 Pro, GT NEO 2, GT Master Edition, GT Explorer Edition, GT, and X7 Max. Naturally, all these devices will be first the to get the Realme UI 3.0, when it eventually arrives.
Also Read: Realme UI 3.0 Update Tracker: Expected India Release Date, Top Features, List of Compatible Mobile Phones
Meanwhile, below are all the Realme devices that are expected to get the Android 12 update.
Motorola has finally come up with a list of its devices that will receive the Android 12 update. Although, the company has refrained from sharing a timeline. That said, the company previously said it will begin the Android 12 update roll-out by February 2022.
Here is a list of Motorola devices that will likely get the Android 12 update.
HMD Global has finally started rolling out the Android 12 update to its budget-centric Nokia 3.4 smartphone. The new update comes with version number V3.280 and weighs about 1.72GB in size. The Android 12 update is currently rolling out in India and Pakistan.
LG has started rolling out a stable Android 12 update for its flagship model, the LG G8X ThinQ. The new update comes with version number V40a-IND-XX.
Google has started rolling out an Android 12 security update to its Pixel lineup. The company has rolled out May security patch updates to its Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 5a, Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4, and Pixel 3a. The new security patch brings fixes to 14 security issues with vulnerabilities ranging from moderate to critical.
Google has started rolling out the April update for its flagship smartphones, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The latest update brings an April security patch update along with some major bug fixes, as reported by 9to5Google. The update brings some improvements for wireless charging for both devices. Moreover, it also brings fixes for front-camera issues and fixes to occasional green screen appearing in camera preview. Apart from this, the update brings fixes for system UI, quick settings, animations, navigation, and more..
Google has started rolling out a new security patch update for its flagship Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones. As per a report by Android Police, the new update brings a fix for the Wi-Fi reception bug along with other fixes. The update also brings the latest March security patch to both the Pixel smartphones.
Google has rolled out a new System Update for March 2022 to the Android ecosystem. As per a report, the new update brings a host of interesting features and bug fixes. The new update allows users to play the game, while it is downloading on the phone. The update also adds new Play Pass and Play Points programs along with improvements to Play Protect in Google Play Store. The update also improves the system management services to improve connectivity, network usage, stability, security, and updatability.
Google has confirmed that a new feature will come to all Android 12 smartphones in near future. The company has confirmed that the Material You feature will be soon available on more Android 12 phones, including devices by Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo, Realme, Xiaomi, Tecno, and more. The Material You feature brings dynamic colours themes to Android smartphones. With this, users will be able to pick colours from the wallpaper and the entire phone transforms accordingly, to provide a better visual experience.
Google has unveiled the Android 12 Go Edition. The company is promising that the Android GO smartphone will launch apps 30% faster, and the animations will be much smoother. Besides that, some of the Android 12 features such as the privacy dashboard has made it to the GO edition as well. Google says people will be seeing the Android 12 GO Edition in the Android Go smartphone coming in 2022.
Google has introduced the Android 12L Beta 1 update for developers. The latest user interface is meant for larger screen devices, including foldable smartphones, tablets, and some ChromeOS devices. Users who are interested in using the latest beta update can visit developer.android.com and apply for the Android 12L beta update.
As per a report, Google is planning to introduce a new update to its latest Pixel 6 series of smartphones pretty soon. As per the information shared by Fido’s OS upgrade schedule, the search-engine giant is planning to bring the next Android 12-based update to its Pixel 6 series on December 13. Moreover, the brand might also bring the new update to Pixel 3, Pixel 4, and Pixel 5 series starting from December 6th.
Google has revealed that it working to bring a massive update to the At a Glance feature of the Android 12. As per the company, the At a Glance feature will now be able to show better information. For example, the feature will show shopping lists and Google Pay rewards in the supported stores, show upcoming bedtime from the Clock application, connection status and battery information of Bluetooth devices, activity from fitness application, flashlight, timer and stopwatch, and much more.
One of the biggest features of Android 12 is the Game Mode under the newly introduced Game Dashboard. This mode enables users to switch the performance profile when using the phone for gaming sessions. Some games have now rolled out support for the new Game Mode API in Android 12 including Minecraft, Temple Run 2, and Sniper 3D. When Android 12 arrives, users will be able to tell if a game supports Game mode in the Game dashboard.
Android dropped referring to Android versions with desert names with the release of Android 10. However, Google might bring the cool desert names back. Google’s VP of Engineering for Android, Dave Burke, announced on Twitter that Android 12 is codenamed Snow Cone. Burke also shared an image showing the official Android icon sitting on multiple ice-cream cones.
Thanks for reading till the end of this article. For more such informative and exclusive tech content, like our Facebook page
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
OnePlus 10 Pro vs OnePlus 10T
Google Pixel 4A vs Google Pixel 5A
Google Pixel 5A vs Google Pixel 6
OnePlus 9 vs OnePlus 10R
OnePlus 9 vs OnePlus 9 RT
OnePlus 9R vs OnePlus 9 RT
OnePlus 9R vs OnePlus 10R
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
OnePlus 10 Pro vs OnePlus 10T
Android 12 Update Tracker: List of Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi Mi, Redmi, POCO, OPPO, Vivo, Realme Devices Eligib – MySmartPrice
When is Android 12 coming out for your device?