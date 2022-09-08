The weekend’s best deals: New Apple iPad Air, tons of PC games, and more – Ars Technica

Ads

Ars Staff – Mar 26, 2022 6:57 pm UTC

It’s the weekend, which means the time has come for another Dealmaster. Our latest roundup of the best tech deals from around the web includes an early discount on Apple’s newest iPad Air, the 64GB version of which is down to $570 at Amazon. That’s just a $30 discount, but it’s notable given that the tablet only began shipping last week. The one downside to this bargain is that Amazon is showing shipping delays as of this writing; if you need to have the device within the next couple of weeks, you may still be better off paying full price at Apple. But if you were planning to pick up the tablet anyway and are willing to wait, $30 is a nice little savings.

The iPad Air’s closest competition still comes from Apple itself. The 11-inch iPad Pro includes twice as much storage by default (128GB), better speakers, and a brighter display that supports a higher 120 Hz refresh rate. But it costs about $180 more. The entry-level iPad, meanwhile, is far more affordable at $329 and still performs well for everyday tablet tasks, but it’s not as powerful on the whole and uses a more dated design. For users willing to pay a bit more, the new iPad Air is a strong middle ground: it still has a great display for media consumption, and when paired with the right accessories, it’s as powerful as the current iPad Pro for getting more involved work done.

Elsewhere, we have deals on the just-released Switch game Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Amazon Fire HD tablets, recommended noise-canceling headphones and wireless gaming mice, external hard drives, Anker USB-C chargers, and much more. You can check out our full curated roundup below.

