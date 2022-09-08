2022 MG ZS EV electric car price cut before Australian launch – Drive

Ads

The MG ZS EV is once again Australia’s most affordable electric vehicle in every state – by RRP only – after a price cut for the facelifted model before customer deliveries begin.

The 2022 MG ZS EV has been given a price cut in Australia before the first cars arrive in showrooms – returning its crown of Australia’s least expensive electric vehicle nationwide, before on-road costs.

In MG showrooms now, the updated ZS EV is priced from $44,990 drive-away in entry-level Excite form, or $48,990 drive-away in high-grade Essence guise – $2000 and $1000 less than the prices announced in March ($46,990 and $49,990).

MG quotes recommended retail prices (RRPs) – which exclude on-road costs, such as stamp duty, registration and third-party insurance – of $43,990 and $47,990 for the Excite and Essence respectively.

It means the ZS EV is once again Australia’s cheapest new electric vehicle nationwide, in terms of RRPs – as the other challenger to the title, the BYD Atto 3 Standard Range, is priced from $44,381 plus on-road costs around the country.

But add on-road costs and the BYD is still the cheaper vehicle – though only in Tasmania, where government costs are lowest, and only by $9, with an indicated drive-away price of $44,980.92 for the Atto 3, compared to $44,990 drive-away for the MG.

In all other states, the MG costs less – with the BYD priced up to $47,935 drive-away in Western Australia, whereas the MG’s $44,990 drive-away sticker price applies nationwide.

The BYD Atto 3 launched with a national list price of $44,381.35 plus on-road costs, and drive-away price of $44,990 in Tasmania – but revisions to government costs have reduced the latter by $9.

As reported when initial prices were announced in March, the facelifted MG ZS EV gains a new look in line with the updated ZST petrol range, plus an upgraded interior, and a larger battery pack with a more potent electric motor.

All Australian models are equipped with a 50.3kWh battery, coupled with a 130kW/280Nm electric motor for up to 320km of claimed driving range on Europe’s WLTP test cycle, and an 8.2-second 0-100km/h time.

Those are upgrades over the outgoing model, which used a 44.5kWh battery and 105kW (but 353Nm) electric motor for 263km of WLTP driving range, and an identical 8.2-second 0-100km/h time (likely as the old model was lighter, due to the smaller battery).

A larger 72kWh battery with up to 440km of claimed range is available overseas, but this is not offered in Australia.

DC fast charging is on offer to allow an “80 per cent charge time” of 54 minutes on a 50kW socket – slower than the outgoing model, which claimed to be capable of the same task in 45 minutes.

As announced in March, two model grades of the ZS EV are available – the existing Essence, and the new-for-2022 Excite.

Standard features across the range include 17-inch wheels, LED headlights and tail-lights, a 10.1-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and satellite navigation, and a number of advanced safety aids including autonomous emergency braking, lane-keep assist and adaptive cruise control.

Spending the $4000 extra for the Essence adds blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, a six-way power driver’s seat, heated front seats, synthetic leather-look upholstery, wireless phone charging, a six-speaker sound system (up from four speakers), power-folding side mirrors, and a panoramic sunroof.

Both ZS EV grades offer support for a new iSmart phone app, allowing owners to control door locks and air conditioning remotely, locate the car, stream music from Amazon, find real-time navigation directions, and install over-the-air updates in the car.

Five colours are available: Brighton Blue Metallic, York White, Pebble Black, Sloane Silver Metallic and Diamond Red Metallic. The metallic colours cost $700 extra.

The 2022 MG ZS EV is in showrooms now.

