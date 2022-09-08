Cryptocurrency price today 25th April: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu dip. Tether rises | Mint – Mint

Ads

Cryptocurrency price today 25th April: Most of the cryptocurrencies, except a few, have registered dip in their prices in last 24 hours. Prices of major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu have nosedived up to near 4.1 per cent in last 24 hours. However, Tether price today is up by near 0.35 per cent in last 24 hours.

Bitcoin price today is quoting at ₹31,51,723, logging a dip of ₹39,160 or near 1.23 per cent in last 24 hours. Currently, its market capital is ₹57.80 trillion whereas its net volume is ₹1.2 trillion.

Like Bitcoin, Ethereum price has also dipped in last 24 hours. Ethereum price is currently quoting ₹2,32,344, logging more than ₹4,000 or 1.70 per cent slide in last 24 hour. Current market valuation of Ethereum is ₹27.20 trillion whereas its current volume is ₹643.10 billion.

Dogecoin price today is ₹10.40, which signals that the cryptocurrency has dipped around ₹0.44 or 4.10 per cent in last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu is currently priced at ₹0.001898, clocking ₹0.000054 or 2.77 per cent loss in last 24 hours. Its current market capital is ₹1.0 trillion whereas its current volume is ₹23.7 billion.

However, Tether logged around 1.80 per cent appreciation in last 24 hours. Tether price today is ₹82.19, means the cryptocurrency has gained ₹1.45 or 1.80 per cent in last 24 hours. Its current market valuation is ₹6.4 trillion whereas its current volume is ₹2.80 trillion.

