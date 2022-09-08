Terra Classic LUNC Price Prediction – Coinpedia Fintech News

Ads

Sep 7, 2022

With an all-time high of $119 reached in April 2022, the crypto community was certain that Terra Classic would have another stellar year going forward.

Little did anyone know that only one month from then, LUNC tokens would practically be worthless.

Those of you that follow crypto news already know that we’re talking about one of the biggest black swan events in the history of crypto that took place on May 12th.

Ponzi scheme, pyramid scheme, billion-dollar crypto scam… these are just some of the Terra Classic accusations that have been circling the internet after the crash.

While there still is a lot of controversy surrounding the coin and its founder, Do Kwon, the project has been fighting to recover over these past few months.

But, with investor confidence still extremely low, how realistic is it for Terra Classic to reach new highs and what price can we expect going forward?

Even though there still is some potential for LUNC to partially recover, most investors have shifted their focus towards other projects, with Tamadoge being at the center of attention.

Before we get into the technical analysis, here’s a comprehensive Terra Classic LUNC price prediction table that you can quickly skim through.

At the time of writing, LUNC is priced at $0.000382 and saw a 9.5% increase in the last 24 hours. The current market cap stands at $2.3 million.

Interestingly, Terra Classic has been one of the best-performing cryptos in August with a value increase of around 280%.

The $0.00016 range was LUNC’s biggest obstacle, but the asset successfully surpassed it and reached the $0.0003 target.

However, the main question is whether it will be able to maintain it towards the end of the year.

While there is a positive sentiment around the token currently, analysts aren’t certain that this bullish momentum will last for much longer.

Terra Classic will struggle to maintain the $0.0003 mark for the next month, and if it does, it’s likely that it will end 2022 at the price of $0.00048.

As for 2023, it’s forecasted that the crypto market will start recovering and most currencies in the industry will slowly bounce back to their feet.

If LUNC starts regaining investor trust as well, it could end 2023 somewhere around the $0.001 target.

If this turns out true and no major market crashes occur in 2023, Terra Classic could enter another bullish momentum and be priced at $0.00329 by the end of 2024.

LUNC’s price for 2025 is harder to predict since there’s the possibility that Terraform Labs will start focusing solely on Terra 2.0.

According to numerous price analysis platforms, the average Terra Classic trading price in 2025 will be around $0.008.

Even despite the recent increases, Terra Classic isn’t considered a safe investment, mostly due to the controversy that’s still surrounding it.

Currently, a much better option according to experts is the new meme coin Tamadoge.

Tamadoge is a meme cryptocurrency with Metaverse, P2E, and NFT elements that also includes robust blockchain features and real-world utility – something completely unique to the meme coin universe.

Tamaverse is the project’s official Metaverse and it’s where players can communicate, play games, trade items, etc. The primary currency is the TAMA token which also serves as the native governance token.

In terms of gameplay, Tamadoge is very similar to the popular 90s game Tamagochi. Players take care of pets (NFTs) and train them until they mature. Then, they use them in battles for a chance to win exclusive prizes.

Notably, the beta sale for TAMA tokens was supposed to last until October, but it ended just two weeks after it was launched due to massive demand.

In 13 days, the project hit its beta sale goal of $2.1 million and launched the presale much sooner than anticipated.

Out of the 1 billion tokens that were released in the presale, more than 70% have already been sold out. But, they are still available at 40 tokens per 1 USDT. This price will continue to increase with every 100 million tokens sold.

After the project goes live and lands the awaited CEX listings, the value of TAMA tokens will increase even more, bringing at least 10x profits in a short time frame.

This demand is constantly growing and Tamadoge is now posing a serious threat to Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, with analysts suggesting that it might even surpass them in 2023.

Tamadoge was KYC-verified by CoinSniper and audited for smart contracts by SolidProof, which confirms that the project isn’t another “rug pull” meme coin scam.

Ultimately, experts believe that Tamadoge is the best 100x profit token in 2022 and a much better investment than the controversial Terra Classic.

Terra Classic is one of the crypto assets that saw the biggest price increases in August, but the token is still far from its ATH.

According to experts, this momentum won’t last for much longer and investors are better off picking other projects that don’t have shady histories as Terra Classic.

With real-world utility, robust tokenomics, and advanced blockchain features, Tamadoge is looking like a much more reliable investment.

Despite the fact that Tamadoge hasn’t even gone viral yet, the project has already attracted a large community of investors and the demand is growing by the day.

For Q4 2022, we can expect to see Tamadoge listed on several major exchanges and its AR (augmented reality) app released. This app will allow players to take care of their pets on their mobile devices, even when they’re on the go.

Plus, with all of its cutting-edge characteristics, it outperforms pretty much every meme coin currently on the market.

All of these factors combined make it clear that Tamadoge is a much better alternative than Terra Classic, in both short and long-term value potential.

Once in the top 10 crypto assets in terms of market capitalization, Terra Classic is now far from its old glory.

After the devastating crash that will go down in crypto history, Terra Classic lost all of its value, with investors losing millions overnight.

Even though it’s now showing signs of recovery, no one is really ready to place higher amounts of money into the project and support it, especially with the Do Kwon controversy still surrounding it.

If you’re looking for a project that has the most potential to bring huge profits by the end of 2022, Tamadoge is now considered the safest option according to analysts.

Those who invest now might even see 100x returns towards the end of the year.

Disclaimer: This is a press release post. Coinpedia does not endorse or is responsible for any content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this page. Readers should do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

