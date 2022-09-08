Solana price explodes after this announcement about Saga phone – FXStreet

Ads

According to a recent announcement, Solana Mobile started accepting pre-orders for Saga phones in select countries worldwide. Analysts believe Solana’s price rally is short-lived, and the upside is capped at $44.

Solana Mobile invited users to pre-order Saga phones at the Solana mobile store. Solana Mobile is a mobile technology company developing the Solana Mobile Stack and the Saga phone. A subsidiary of Solana Labs, the firm contributes to the development of the Solana protocol.

The flagship Android mobile phone can now be pre-ordered, ten devices per Solana wallet. The phone is integrated with the Solana blockchain, making it easy and secure to transact in web3 and manage digital assets like NFTs and cryptocurrencies.

The initial launch announcement revealed that customers who pre-order the Saga phone are eligible to receive a Saga Pass – an NFT that accompanies the first wave of Saga mobile devices and acts as the first ticket to influence the direction of the platform.

Saga is Solana’s mobile experience for individuals, developers and community members keen on embracing a future of web3-enabled hardware. Pre-orders for the phone require a $100 fully refundable deposit. The Saga phone costs about $1,000 and is currently prioritized for developers to test the mobile stack.

Interested in pre-ordering multiple Saga phones for your devs, or friends and family? Now you can:

Head over to https://t.co/QigYQjmxgn where you can now pre-order up to 10 devices in one transaction, from the same wallet. pic.twitter.com/sXML1r4srG

Solana price exploded overnight, posting nearly 8% gains and breaking past the $37 level. Despite the optimism, analysts argue Solana’s upside is capped. If Solana continues its uptrend, the altcoin could break past $42.85 and hit the $44 target.

However, the Solana price rally is likely short-lived. Analysts argue that Solana price action is hanging by a thread. For details, check this video:



