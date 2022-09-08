Apple Discontinues Apple Watch Edition – MacRumors

Ads

Apple today discontinued the premium Apple Watch Edition line, eight years after its introduction.



The change took place upon the announcement of the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra at Apple’s “Far out” event. Apple Watch Series 7 Edition models are no longer available and there is no Apple Watch Series 8 Edition. Apple continues to offer the Apple Watch Hermès line as a luxury option.

The Apple Watch Edition line had been available since the launch of the original Apple Watch in 2015. Over the years, Apple Watch Edition models set themselves apart with unique casings made of materials like gold and ceramic.

In recent years, the Apple Watch edition had offered titanium casings with an additional, exclusive watch band. The Apple Watch Ultra is now the only Apple Watch to offer a titanium casing.

