When you purchase through links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.
Apple isn’t expected to release a new iPad mini at its Far Out event, but you can still make it the highlight of your week: Amazon is selling all colors and configurations of the iPad mini for $100 off, so you can get it as low as $400, the best price we’ve ever seen.
The iPad mini doesn’t have an M1 processor or Face ID, but it’s still a great small and light tablet tablet, with an 8.3-inch display, Touch ID-enabled power button, and speedy A15 processor, as well as a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage, 10-hour battery life, and a USB-C port.
This is the first significant sale we’ve seen on the iPad mini in a while, so go grab one before the price shoots back up.
Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He’s still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.
Far Out! Take $100 off all iPad mini colors and configurations right now – Macworld
