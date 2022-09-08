Windows broken out of warming house and other reports – Yahoo News

Ads

Sep. 7—Windows were reported broken out to a warming house at 10:03 a.m. Tuesday at 910 Frank Hall Drive.

Mailbox damaged

Police received a report at 6:29 a.m. Tuesday of a mailbox that appeared to be blown up at 1428 Edgewater Drive. The damage occurred between 10 p.m. the night before and 5:15 a.m.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report at 8:21 a.m. Tuesday of theft by fraud at 820 Happy Trails Lane.

1 arrested on felony warrant

Police arrested Errick Dehavon McKenzie, 26, on a local felony warrant at 9:58 a.m. Tuesday at 1025 St >John Ave.

Gas drive off reported

A gas drive off valued at $60.30 was reported at 5:17 p.m. Tuesday at 1820 Margaretha Ave.

1 turns self in on warrant

Tony Wayne Anderson, 37, turned himself in on a local warrant at 7:42 p.m. Tuesday at 411 S. Broadway.

Window broken

Freeborn County Sheriff's Office deputies received a report at 7:21 a.m. Tuesday of a window broken out at 78649 190th St. in Albert Lea.

A member of a white supremacist street gang was sentenced to more than 10 years for trafficking methamphetamine on Wednesday.

SC Court finds firing squad and electric chair are unconstitutional and bars state from executing four inmates by those methods. Appeal expected.

Movie theater operator Cineworld Group LLC has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. as it deals with billions of dollars in debt and lower-than-expected attendance at screenings. “The pandemic was an incredibly difficult time for our business, with the enforced closure of cinemas and huge disruption to film schedules that has led us to this point," CEO Mooky Greidinger said in a statement. The company and its subsidiaries have commitments for an approximate $1.94 billion debtor-in-possession financing facility from existing lenders, which will help ensure Cineworld’s operations continue as usual while it undergoes a reorganization.

Police were searching near a vacant home in Memphis, Tennessee, when they discovered Eliza Fletcher's body.

Memphis authorities confirmed that the body discovered Sept. 5 belongs to that of billionaire heiress Eliza Fletcher, who was abducted while on a run last week.

Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities is reportedly furious.

There are new details that were released surrounding the abduction and murder of Eliza Fletcher, court records show.

A Rockdale County Sheriff’s Deputy is no longer with the K9 unit following an animal cruelty investigation.

A lawsuit accused Haddish and comedian Aries Spears of child sex abuse. Their lawyers have dismissed the allegations.

A judge refused to let Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes fire his defense just before trial, putting the lawyers in a potentially awkward position.

New York, where I was incarcerated, should respect the bodily integrity and human dignity of those it holds in prison, as should every state.

The student — the same victim in the statutory rape case — was at the home nine times, officials said.

The tourist sat down for a late-night snack of gelato and beer, police said.

"We are under the impression that this was pre-planned," a deputy US Marshal told Insider after neighbors saw moving trucks at Francis' home.

A woman who allegedly skipped her bill at a restaurant in a Las Vegas airport last week accused officers of arresting her because was so good-looking, according to a police report.

Eliza Fletcher's loved ones are "heartbroken and devastated" after the billionaire heiress was found dead on Sept. 5 amid a police investigation into her kidnapping. Read the family's statement.

Three men and one woman were arrested in Sequim after the attempted theft of a sawmill, according to the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived, they found the sawmill dropped in the middle of Sherburne Road and two men running toward the beige truck.

Civil Guard TwitterThe terrifying video shows a woman blindfolded, blood dripping from her mouth. Standing behind her, a man holds a knife to his captive’s throat. “Mommy. They’ve kidnapped me, Mommy, and I don’t know why,” sobs the young woman in the frame. “You can’t say anything to the police. If you do, they’ll kill me.”But the supposed victim’s life was never actually in danger, authorities say—in fact, she faked the whole thing.Detenida en Tenerife tras simular su secuestro y exigirle a su

"My brother and I are prepared to speak with investigators and prosecutors from your office," the accuser wrote to Los Angeles DA George Gascón.

