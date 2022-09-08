3 Ways to Hide the Mouse Cursor in Windows 11 Apps & Games – WindowsReport.com

Ads

Using apps on your computer may require you to hide the cursor for better concentration and a clearer view. Likewise, a mouse cursor may block some part of the screen while playing games on your computer. Hence, most users want to know how to hide the mouse cursor on Windows 11.

Windows 11 has proven to be more advanced and intelligent than other versions of Windows. This is so because of some inbuilt features that help it perform tasks smoothly.

Hiding the mouse cursor on Windows 11 is possible, although many users don’t know how to hide it on their computers.

There are several ways to hide the mouse cursor on Windows 11 on your computer. Likewise, there are shortcuts that users can use to hide the mouse cursor.

Fortunately, this article will take you through all you need to know about hiding how to hide mouse cursors in games and apps. Also, we’ll teach you the Hide mouse cursor shortcut.

Hiding the pointer while typing helps you glance at your full screen clearly without the mouse cursor interrupting your view.

The best way to hide the mouse cursor while playing games on your computer is by moving it to the top corner of your screen to keep it hidden. That way, it won’t interrupt or disturb your gaming activities. Likewise, the mouse cursor will remain hidden unless you move your mouse.

Nevertheless, users can read through our article about how to update the graphics display drivers on their computers. It can help fix any other mouse display issues.

Users can make mouse pointers transparent by toggling the On the hide pointer option in their computer settings. Also, users can do this by troubleshooting the Mouse properties in the Control Panel.

However, there are different modes you can set for your mouse cursor. It allows you to adjust the mouse cursor display to your taste. Hence, users can read through our article about how to set their cursor to dark mode in Windows 11.

Nonetheless, users can use an external mouse for their computer. Hence, we have a guide you can read through about how to disable the touchpad when the mouse is connected to Windows.

If you have questions and suggestions on this article, kindly leave them in the comments below. We’d like to hear from you.

