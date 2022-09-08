Labor Day 2022: Shop Samsung deals on TV, appliances and laptops – USA TODAY

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
Labor Day 2022 is over, but the stellar sales aren’t done yet. From mobile devices to appliances, all of the essentials you need are still on sale at Samsung. Below, check out the best Samsung Labor Day 2022 deals on a wide variety of top-rated devices you can take advantage of before they’re gone.
There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep deals coming every Sunday through Friday.
Samsung makes tablets, earbuds and appliances that have all ranked high in our tests and reviews. With these limited-time Labor Day deals, you can still get your hands on must-have tech for prices that won’t break the bank. There are also other offers going on at the same time: Reserve the new 55-inch Odyssey Ark 4K UHD gaming screen today and get a $200 instant Samsung credit before pre-orders start on Monday, September 22.
►Labor Day 2022 sales: 80+ best Labor Day 2022 sales you can still shop at Lowe’s, Best Buy, Amazon and more
►Labor Day 2022 mattress sales: Save at Mattress Firm, Nectar and Serta
One great way to save is by grabbing the top-rated Samsung QN90A TV. Samsung has a 65-inch model available now for $1,599.99—that’s a whopping $1,000 discount from its list price of $2,599.99. When we tested the QN90A, we were impressed by its picture, beautiful design and dazzling brightness. We were so blown away that we named it the best Samsung TV of 2022.
If you’re looking for other tech as well, whether it fits on your lap or in your home, check out more of these amazing extended Labor Day deals at Samsung.
Samsung TVs rank high on our list of the best TVs we’ve ever tested, so these deals can help you get the most out of your favorite content. If you watch movies in a bright room, the Samsung QN90B is a great choice and is on sale for $1,399.99 in its 50-inch size. This particular TV is incredibly bright and is a great showcase for HDR content, along with next-generation games.
If you’re headed back to the office after the long weekend and need to get your online work done, Samsung has you covered with Labor Day laptop and tablet deals. You can take notes without the need for a notebook via the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 tablet, now available for as low as $79.99. If you’re headed back to school and need to get work done without breaking the bank, you can get a Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go laptop for less than $100 right now.
If you want to update the tools that make your home run smooth, Samsung has you covered with these appliance deals. From compact microwaves to spacious refrigerators, you’ll get quality features and a touch of style with the developer’s devices.
You can experience revolutionary technology with Samsung mobile devices. Enjoy your favorite songs anytime you want with a set of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live earbuds, on sale for as low as $69.99. When we tested the wireless headphones, the Buds Live impressed us with their unique design and good feature set. If you need a little more at your fingertips, there’s the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone available for as low as $399.99. Even better, purchases of the advanced Galaxy S phone can upgrade their storage from 128 gigabytes to 512 gigabytes totally free.
Labor Day was yesterday, September 5. The federal holiday celebrates the contributions and successes of American workers. Labor Day weekend has unofficially became known as the end of summer and is often celebrated with incredible sales on back-to-school essentials, appliances, smart tech, furniture, kitchen tools and more. Although the holiday is over, the deals aren’t gone yet.
The days following Labor Day are a great time to shop mega markdowns on brands like Samsung and more ahead of the Black Friday 2022 shopping rush. This year the best Labor Day deals were are on home appliances like washers, dryers, refrigerators and more.
Be sure to bookmark this page, and check back frequently throughout the week to shop the best post-Labor Day Samsung deals.
Most Labor Day sales started around early to mid-August, but many are still going on. Right now, Labor Day 2022 deals on everything from patio furniture to home appliances are available at several of our favorite retailers. Shop amazing deals from the likes of Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and more now.
►Back-to-school sales: 55+ back-to-school sales now available at Amazon, Target and Best Buy
Absolutely! Samsung makes some of the best tech on the market so any chance to grab them for low prices is a special occasion. Everything from smartphones to washing machines are easy-to-use, stocked with features and have touches of style to stand out. Be sure to shop fast, because with Labor Day weekend over these prices are only around for a limited time.
Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
Labor Day 2022: Shop Samsung deals on TV, appliances and laptops – USA TODAY
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.