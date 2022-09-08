7 Smartphones That You Can Buy Under 150k in Pakistan 2022 – TechJuice

Ads

When not limited to a small budget, you can get a lot of variety in the phones you buy. Stepping up from the 100k mark, you can get the best and most premium phones in the Pakistani market. With the best cameras, perfect features and a great visual appeal, expensive phones are worth the price and can give you long-term benefits over buying a cheaper phone.

Exploring the 150k range in Pakistani, you would definitely find a whole bunch of amazing options. These options often leave buyers confused and make it difficult for them to make a choice, but you don’t have to worry because here we have the 7 best smartphones, you can get under 150k in Pakistan. So let’s begin!

1- Apple iPhone 11



Compact, sleek and stylish, the iPhone 11 is a classy-looking phone that surely is a treat to both watch and use. Costing around 142,000 to 144,000 in local Pakistani markets, the phone is a great choice if you want a phone under 150k.

While not as advanced as its predecessors, the iPhone 11 is a great phone with great features. Some of these features include an A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP wide lens camera, 4k video recording, face unlocking and a whole lot more. The phone is a power pack for its price and is something you should definitely look into.

2- Google Pixel 6



If there is one phone that’s massively underrated, it’s the Google Pixel 6. Packed with so many great features the phone costs somewhere around 130,000rs and is a great choice for android users who want to experience the ease and usability of a Google phone.

Features include a Google Tensor SoC Octa-core CPU, Mali G78 MP20 GPU, 6.4-inch AMOLED display, 90Hz Refresh Rate and one of the most premium portrait camera quality you could find in the market.

3- Samsung Galaxy S21 FE



A relatively newer release the Galaxy S21 FE is one amazing phone from Samsung’s S series. Currently selling for around 140,000rs to 160,000rs, the S21 FE is amazing in both looks and performance.

Specifications include a Cortex Octa-core CPU, Mali-G78 MP14 GPU, 12 MP back, 32 MP selfie camera and a 4K video camera. The phone also offers Fast charging 25W and claims a 50% charge in 30 min. So if you are a Samsung fan and are looking for a great phone under 150k, this is your way to go.

4- Samsung Galaxy S10



Released back in 2019, the S10 is quite an old yet efficient phone. Ever since its release, the phone has been a great hit amongst users mostly due to its classic timeless look and its amazing features. Priced at 140,000rs, the phone is surely something you should consider buying.

Specifications include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, Octa Core CPU, Mali-G76 MP12 GPU, 6 / 8 GB RAM, 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, 3040 x 1440 resolution and even an HDR10+.

5- Vivo X70 Pro



Back when Vivo started off in Pakistan, the brand came up with budget-friendly phones, however with time they have expanded their market and come up with even better products than before, the Vivo X70 is an example.

Priced at 139,000rs, the Vivo X70 has a stunning look that would attract many eyes. Apart from its looks, the phone has some amazing features which give justice to its price. The phone has a Dimensity 1200 SoC, Octa Core CPU, 8 / 12 / 16 GB RAM, 512 / 256 / 128 GB storage, 6.56-inch AMOLED display, 1080 x 2376 resolution.

6- ZTE Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro



If power has a name, it’s the Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro, priced at 126,000, this phone is one of the most high-performing devices in the under 150k category. Its massive storage, color collection and display has attracted a lot of mobile gamers towards it, so if you are one then consider buying a Red Magic.

The Red Magic 7 Pro includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Octa-core CPU, Adreno 730 GPU, 8 / 12 / 16 GB RAM, 128 / 256 / 512 / 1024 GB storage, 6.8-inch AMOLED display, 2400 x 1080 resolution, 1B colors and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Other features include 8K 30fps video recording, Wide Angle, Ultrawide, Macro, Panorama Camera and a 5000mAh fast charging battery.

7- Apple iPhone SE



Selling for around 130,000, the iPhone SE 2022, is another Apple phone that deserves a place on this list. Apple this year kept its rituals of releasing compact SE phones that are great for people who prefer smaller phones, so if you are one then the iPhone SE 2022 is the phone for you.

The phone has a A15 Bionic SoC, Hexa-core CPU, 4-core Apple GPU, 4 GB RAM, 4.7-inch Retina, IPS Technology display and Ion-strengthened glass. Other features include HDR, Selfie mode, Portrait, Face Unlock, Gyro, Optical Image Stabilization, Fingerprint and fast charging.

