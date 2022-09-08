Binance: Supports the APENFT (NFT) Airdrop Program on June 10th – Tron Spark

Ads

Binance, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world that they are supporting the APENFT (NFT) airdrop program for TRX, BTT, and JST holders.

As mentioned in our previous last article that APENFT (NFT) will start airdropping this June 10th to all TRON MainNet addresses that hold TRC20-BTC, TRC20-ETH, TRC20-TUSD, TRX, BTT, and JST.

With the mentioned cryptocurrency exchange supporting the airdrop program, Binance will start taking snapshots for the airdrop at 12:00:00 (UTC) on the 10th of each month from June 2021 to June 2023.

APENFT’s (NFT) token will be airdropped monthly to TRON (TRX), BitTorrent (BTT), and JUST (JST) holders on Binance.

Holders of the mentioned tokens above should have at least 100 TRX or 2000 BTT or 100 JST to be eligible for this airdrop program.

The NFT claimed by the TRX, BTT or JST holder would depend on how much TRX/BTT or JST they have and the total amount of TRX, BTT and JST held by the exchange during the snapshot time.

APENFT started as JUST NFT Fund and it is the NFTization and transfer of the world’s top artworks into the TRON blockchain.

The sole token issued by the APENFT fund is called NFT which will be airdropped to TRX, BTT, and JST holders this June 10th.

Binance is a cryptocurrency exchange founded by Changpeng Zhao, also known as CZ who is a trading software developer and it is one of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world.

In terms of trading volume, Binance is one of the well-known exchanges in the cryptocurrency industry and its headquarters is currently located in Malta.

Asides from their trading platform, they also have their own Etheruem-based (ERC-20) token called Binance Coin, which can be used to trade other cryptocurrencies and pay transaction fees on Binance.

The support of the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world to the airdrop program would definitely add more APENFT (NFT) holders in the next following months and we saw the impressive rapid growth of APENFT since its launch a few months ago.

It is just a matter of time that more crypto exchanges will follow soon to support the APENFT (NFT) airdrop program.

