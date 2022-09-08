USD 17.73 billion Growth in Backup-as-a-service Market Size due to Increasing Demand To Shift From CAPEX To OPEX Model – Technavio – PR Newswire

Ads

Sep 07, 2022, 06:45 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The latest market analysis report titled Backup-as-a-service Market by Application and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio’s catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum of 33.15%. Technavio categorizes the global BaaS market as a part of the global Internet services and infrastructure market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the backup-as-a-service market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. One of the key factors driving growth in the BaaS market is the increasing demand to shift from CAPEX to the OPEX model. In addition, the exponential growth in the volume of data is one of the key backup-as-a-service market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. One of the key challenges to the global backup-as-a-service market growth is the possibility of failure during implementation.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our backup-as-a-service market report covers the following areas:

The backup-as-a-service market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. This statistical study of the backup-as-a-service market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The backup-as-a-service market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Backup-as-a-service Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Backup-as-a-service Market, including some of the vendors

Backup-as-a-service Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 33.15%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 17.73 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

32.33

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 40%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Acronis International GmbH, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Arcserve Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Commvault Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Insight Enterprises Inc., International Business Machines Corp., ITC Ltd., Microsoft Corp., NetApp Inc., NxtGen Datacenter and Cloud Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Proact IT Group AB, Quantum Corp., Rubrik Inc., Veeam Software Group GmbH, and Vembu Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Five Forces Analysis

5 Market Segmentation by Application

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9 Vendor Landscape

10 Vendor Analysis

11 Appendix

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

