Labor Day iPad deals drop Apple's cheapest tablet to a new record low price – Gamesradar

iPad deals are smashing records at Amazon today

iPad deals have been particularly kind to us over the last couple of weeks, with big savings on premium models. However, Apple’s cheapest device, the 10.2-inch iPad is also available at a brand new record low price at Amazon. Part of the retailer’s latest Labor Day sales, the entry level device can be had for just $279 right now (opens in new tab) – a $50 discount over the regular $329 MSRP.

These kinds of iPad deals are particularly rare. We only ever see the 10.2-inch tablet dropping to even $299 during major sales events, and we’ve never seen it move past that stubborn position in its year on the shelves. We wouldn’t take it for granted, though. Even at its previous sales prices, this iPad has moved particularly quickly. We spotted today’s discount pretty early on, but we don’t know how long it will hold out.

We’re only seeing the Space Gray model available in this offer – in fact, Amazon has run out of the Silver model all together. That’s even more reason to jump in quick. You’ll find more information just below, and plenty more discounts across the range further down the page.

10.2-inch iPad (2021) | 64GB | WiFi | $329 $279 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 – Amazon’s iPad deals have dropped a record low price on the 10.2-inch device, Apple’s cheapest tablet. That means you can pick up the 64GB model for just $279 right now – a $50 discount over the $329 MSRP. We’ve only ever seen this model at $299 in previous sales, so you’re saving an additional $20 here.

Whether you’re after something with a larger screen, or a more powerful M-Series processor, you’ll find plenty more iPad deals across the full range just below. Our price comparison software surfaces all the web’s biggest discounts every half hour.

We’re also giving you plenty more details on the latest iPad Air deals, iPad Pro deals, and iPad Mini deals as well. For more holiday savings, check out our guides to the best Labor Day TV sales and the best Labor Day laptop sales.

