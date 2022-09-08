Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is likely to launch sooner than expected, to get a 200MP camera – Firstpost

Ads

OnePlus Nord 2 review

Return of the flagship-killer

September sky events

Meteor showers, a comet, asteroids and more

Mehul Reuben Das

Earlier this year, we reported that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will get a massive upgrade over the existing Galaxy S22 Ultra, in the form of its main camera. Samsung has now all but confirmed that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be getting their latest Samsung ISOCELL HP3 sensor, which comes with a resolution of 200MP.

Image rendered by Technizo Concept

To be clear, Samsung certainly won’t be the first smartphone manufacturer to give users a 200MP camera. Motorola, as well as Xiaomi, have already beaten Samsung to the 200MP milestone. However, both of the devices from these two smartphone brands use the older, and slightly inferior Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor.

The Samsung ISOCELL HP3 is a much better and refined version of the Samsung ISOCELL HP1, and therefore, is capable of much better photos and videos, even when you omit the software-based processing.

South Korea’s Korea IT News reported, that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will use the ISOCELL HP3 200MP sensor as its primary camera. It will be limited to the Ultra variant only, replacing the current-gen 108MP that has been in use for two generations now since the S20 Ultra.

The report also states that Samsung reportedly has asked its major camera partners about its move to commission a 200MP sensor on the upcoming Ultra model. It includes Samsung Electronics and Samsung Electro-Mechanics which are Samsung’s only wings to produce the 200MP sensors for its smartphones.

We may see the 200MP ISOCELL HP3 sensor trickle down to other budget-friendly devices in the years to come, but for now, the sensor has been limited only to Samsung’s flagship devices, starting with the S23 Ultra. The ISOCELL HP1 on the other hand may be found on some of the more budget-friendly mid-range devices from other manufacturers in about 6-8 months.

In other news, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be launching sooner than expected. Earlier it was reported that the Galaxy S23 Ultra would launch by the end of February 2023. However, recent reports suggest that the Galaxy S23 Ultra may be launched as early as the 31 January, 2023.

Samsung is planning for a global launch, which means Samsung’s patrons in India may be getting the Galaxy S23 Ultra at the same time as everyone in the world. However, given that Samsung hasn’t made any official statement about the S23 Ultra as of yet, there is a good chance that a few details around the launch may get changed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The Game That Hasn’t Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It’s A BIG Cyber Threat To India

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)

The Game You Should be Playing RIGHT NOW : Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course

The Absolute WORST Thing About Mobile Games ???? ???? ????

Samsung

Samsung releases a video of their rigorous method for testing the durability of the Fold 4 & Flip 4

NewsTracker

From Sony, Samsung to Nike, you will be surprised to know their first products

FP Explainers

Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

Explainer

Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

ISRO

ISRO set to launch 3 Singaporean satellites on indigenously developed PSLV-C53 rockets

Explainers

Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Copyright © 2022. Firstpost – All Rights Reserved.

Terms of usePrivacyCookie Policy

source