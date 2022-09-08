Deals: Apple's M2 MacBook Air Hits Best-Ever Prices Thanks to $100 Discount at B&H Photo – MacRumors

Ads

Apple’s new M2 MacBook Air has begun seeing some of its first notable discounts on B&H Photo today, including markdowns on both 256GB and 512GB models. Amazon did have the 256GB model on sale earlier, but it quickly expired, so B&H Photo is currently the only major retailer with the sale.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can get the 256GB M2 MacBook Air in Starlight for $1,099.00, down from $1,199.00. Only the Starlight color is on sale at this price, and it’s an all-time low price on this brand new 2022 model of the MacBook Air.

Secondly, the 512GB M2 MacBook Air is on sale for $1,399.00, down from $1,499.00. This one is only available in Space Gray, and it’s also another record low price on the M2 MacBook Air.

You can find even more discounts on other MacBooks by visiting our Best Deals guide for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In this guide we track the steepest discounts for the newest MacBook models every week, so be sure to bookmark it and check back often if you’re shopping for a new Apple notebook.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

When will iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 be released? Here’s everything we know.

Apple on July 20 released iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6, bringing improvements to the live sports experience in the TV app and several bug fixes.

Apple Watch SE or Apple Watch 7 – which one to get?

New iPhones are out. Which one should you buy?

Apple’s new high-end iPhone models with Dynamic Island camera cutout, A16 chip, 48MP main camera, and more.

Apple’s latest mainstream iPhone models in two sizes with A15 chip, car crash detection, satellite connectivity, and more.

Lock Screen customization, Messages improvements, and more.

New body temperature sensors, car crash detection, and more. Pre-order now.



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source