Cardano Price Prediction Shows Bearish Continuation As Investors Find The Hideaways – Coinpedia Fintech News

Sep 7, 2022

Cardano price has been in a strong sideways trend in the past few weeks between $0.40 and $0.59.

Charles Hoskinson, the founder of cardano cardano Blockchain Network Followers : 0 View profile , has confirmed the Vasil Fork, which will come on 22nd September.

Unfortunately, this may all come too late as the Cardano community are up-in-arms about the lack of viable protocols being launched on the chain.

They look at their competitor, Ethereum, with new coins like The Hideaways launching and are starting to invest in these coins with explosive price growth.

They aimed to compete with the two largest blockchain networks in the crypto market by offering smart contracts, but many users find their manual approval of payments a hassle compared to other platforms.

Cardano’s market value today is $0.487954, which is more than 1% lower than yesterday.

Our technical analysts have provided us with Cardano’s price predictions for 2022, and they do not look great given the global macroeconomic environment. Cardano’s daily support is $0.40, with daily resistance at $0.59.

If it breaks $0.40, which it’s very close to doing, our analysts predict a massive drop to the next big support, $0.14.

The Hideaways (HDWY) is a new project that allows users to invest in luxury real estate worldwide using crypto.

Users can buy NFTs backed by the luxury property and receive real rental yield up to 100% per year. You can understand why Cardano (ADA) holders are rushing to the exit and entering The Hideaway’s presale.

Our analysts predict that with the Hideaways team locking liquidity, the team can’t sell for one year, multiple audits from CerTik and SolidProof, and a utility-based cryptocurrency, The Hideaways will pump 12,000% by the end of 2023.

The Hideaways presale started with the current token price at $0.01. With the current hype building, our analysts see this breaking $0.10 by December 2022.

Disclaimer: This is a press release post. Coinpedia does not endorse or is responsible for any content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this page. Readers should do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

