Exoprise Customers Achieve Significant ROI With SaaS and Digital Experience Monitoring – Valdosta Daily Times

Updated: September 8, 2022 @ 5:12 am

Exoprise end-user experience management solutions for Microsoft 365, SaaS, and collaboration apps deliver cost savings, increased productivity, and elevated employee experience in times of growing hybrid/mobile work.

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Exoprise, a leader in Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM) solutions, announced that its customers continue to realize significant Return on Investment (ROI) with Exoprise solutions and achieve positive ROI within six months of implementation. Troubleshooting remote worker issues using traditional tools creates visibility challenges, severely impacting business continuity and productivity.

According to the latest Forrester future of work survey, 20% of employees contact the service desk support team weekly, and 10% contact them daily – far too often to remain consistently productive. In current economic conditions, companies have the potential to save thousands to millions in IT costs using features and capabilities offered by Exoprise DEM solutions.

As one of the Exoprise customers, a global CRM head at a financial services company, told us, “Upon returning from a weekend, our employees could not access their Salesforce app in the morning. As a result, IT and several other teams spent at least half a day trying to find the root cause, which cost the company about $500K. With Exoprise synthetics, we would have immediately narrowed the problem to a change made by the network team and saved a huge loss to the company.”

Exoprise customers achieve superior ROI with their DEM investment by:

Another Exoprise user, a Microsoft Teams administrator at a manufacturing services company, “We had frequent complaints from users about poor Teams meetings/calls. Initially, we would upgrade the hardware to the latest to fix the problem and spend thousands doing that, but the problems persisted. So, when we started using Service Watch, we could see exactly where the problem was for each user – and avoid upgrading when the problems were due to corporate network or weak Wi-Fi access points.”

“Due to Covid, our IT model has shifted from primarily supporting call center operations to supporting a significantly larger virtual environment. That was when we became interested in better measuring digital experiences from the end user’s perspective. Synthetic sensors in our central data centers collect performance data on Microsoft 365, but we wanted an even more complete picture. Together with a real user monitoring on-demand solution, we can better understand the issues of our users at any geographic location,” said Kevin Santos, Senior Director of IT, Network Operation Center, BCD Travel.

“Exoprise has always been at the forefront of supporting our customers with innovative digital solutions and addressing hybrid workforce challenges with a complete view into the end-user experience,” said Exoprise CEO Jason Lieblich. “Our Service Watch product rapidly isolates call quality problems with VoIP and streaming apps such as Microsoft Teams, WebEx, and Zoom in real-time and ensures smooth collaboration from anywhere. In addition, our technical ability to deliver synthetics and real-user behavior insights in one platform differentiates us in the market.”

Read more about the combination of RUM and synthetics in our latest whitepaper and ensure the best digital employee experience for streaming, collaboration, and VoIP apps such as Microsoft Teams, Zoom, WebEx, and GoToMeeting. Better Together: Combine Real User Monitoring with Synthetics

About Exoprise

Exoprise enables IT teams to effectively deploy and manage its monitoring solution and mission-critical, cloud-based applications and services. CloudReady provides real-time performance visibility from behind the firewall to the cloud and back with synthetic monitoring. Service Watch provides location-independent end-user experience insights for SaaS and third-party web applications with real user monitoring. By leveraging proactive network path diagnostics, real user experience metrics, actual app usage data, and crowd-sourcing data analytics, organizations now have visibility, speed, and agility to easily assure the best cloud service performance. Visit Exoprise at www.exoprise.com, on Twitter @exoprise, and on LinkedIn.

