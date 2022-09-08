The C-MAX ChronoWatch, a simplistic Apple Watch dupe, keeps getting cheaper – Mashable

Ads

TL;DR: As of June 18, the C-MAX Chrono-Max Smartwatch(opens in a new tab) is on sale for a mere $39.99, which is a whopping 81% down from its regular price of $219.99.

If you’ve had an Apple Watch on your wishlist for a while, but never pulled the trigger, think about the reason you want it. Do you want to track your fitness goals, sleep habits, and other health stats? Or, do you just want that cool factor that comes with having an Apple Watch?

For those who fall in the former category, we’ve got great news: You can still get all of those things in this Apple Watch dupe that’s only a fraction of the cost. Meet the C-Max ChronoWatch(opens in a new tab).

The C-MAX is slightly smaller than the Apple Watch, with a 1.69-inch full-color touchscreen display. From a distance, you might even mistake it for one. It’s equipped with customizable alerts for calls, texts, chat messages, social media notifications, and more, so you can stay in touch while you’re out and about if you desire. You can’t respond to texts and calls on your wrists like the Apple Watch, though — you’ll just be notified. You can also check the weather in a quick swipe, set alarms, track time via stopwatch, control your music, or even snap photos from your phone’s camera remotely.

Like any good fitness-tracking wearable, the C-MAX also offers sleep, heart rate, and other health monitoring. It shows your step count, calories burnt, and lets you track different sports and activities — all from your wrist. You can get extra stats on your runs, walks, bike rides, swims, and more.

It’s certainly not as packed with tech as the Apple Watch, or even some of the other smartwatches on the market, but its simple design gets the job done and looks good doing it.

It’s regularly $219 and was recently on sale for $49.99, but for a limited time, you can get it on sale for just $39.99(opens in a new tab).

