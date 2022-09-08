Top Tech News – August 25: iPhone 14 Launch On September 7, Pixel 6a Gets Android 13 And More – English Bharat Times

Ads

English News | Latest and Breaking News | Todays News

In today’s version of the top tech news for August 25, 2022, we talk about the Apple iPhone 14 launch date announcement, Google Pixel 6a and Pixel 4a getting the Android 13 stable update, and a handy trick that will help Android users, especially those on budget phones with low RAM.

Apple has finally announced the iPhone 14 launch date! The iPhone 14 series will be unveiled during an event on September 7, Apple announced last night. The iPhone 14 launch event, that Apple is calling the the ‘Far Out’ event, will be livestreamed on Apple’s website and YouTube channel at 10:30PM IST on September 7. During the event, the Cupertino-based giant is expected to unveil the iPhone 14 series that is said to include the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apart from that, the company will also launch the Apple Watch Series 8, along with other things, so make sure you stay tuned to news18.com for all the live updates on the Apple iPhone 14 launch event.

Android 13 has started rolling out to all Google Pixel 6a users in India. The Google Pixel 6a and Pixel 4a are the two smartphones that are getting the Android 13 stable update in India. You can check for the update in your phone’s settings. It is a 1.06GB update, and brings several improvements like a more elaborate Material You design, a new media player, enhanced privacy and notification settings, and more.

Now, since we are also here to tell you things about your gadgets you didn’t already know, today I will tell you an easy trick that will make your slow Android phone feel faster. Now, we all know Android phones’ tendency to slow down after a couple of years, especially if its a budget or mid-range device with less RAM. Now, while there is no way to make the phone faster, there is a handy trick that will make your smartphone feel much faster, without actually making it. Here’s how it works:

Ads

First, you need to make sure if your developer settings are on or not. If not, goo to your phone’s settings, open about phone, find build number, and tap it 7 times. This will make you a developer and enable developer settings. Now, open developer settings and look for “Window Animation Scale.” This is 1x by default. Change this to 0.5x to make animations faster on your Android phone. Once done, close the settings and you are done. Try this out and see if your Android phone actually feels any faster.

Read all the Latest Tech News and Breaking News here

About us

BHARAT TIMES is an independent News Website bringing you comprehensive and unbiased news of the country and around the world. It offers round-the-clock coverage of the latest news covering day-to-day happenings, politics, the entertainment industry, social media, business, health, tech, and many more.

With its tagline “Sach Ke Sath”, BHARAT TIMES aims to keep its followers informed while staying on the path of Truth.

Stay Tuned!

source