Shiba Inu price will drop back to $0.00001 – FXStreet

Ads

Filip L.

FXStreet Follow Following

Shiba Inu (SHIB) price is stalling this morning on its recovery path from the slaughter it underwent last week. Over the weekend, investors got time to reassess the situation, but already then, some clouds were forming with several questions raised concerning the viability of cryptocurrencies without the regulation and backing of a central control mechanism. To make matters worse, investors got another motivational push to exit their positions in cryptocurrencies after data from China spelled out an even worse guide toward global growth than expected, which is linked with the rise and fall of cryptocurrencies and could result in a 50% correction for SHIB price.

Shiba Inu price was trying to make its way out of the penalty box, but after just two calm trading days over the weekend, SHIB has been benched again. More investors have pulled out after harmful data out of China, showed that current lockdowns are biting into the economy and will filter into negative global growth to come. This, mixed with all other tail risks that are hanging on the price action, suggests cryptocurrencies are not in good shape to rally and see inflows.

SHIB price failed to keep above $0.00001209, a line in the sand where normally a rally should have been sparked up to $0.00001708. But instead, price is set to slip below and break lower towards $0.00000965, which would be a big psychological blow for traders. Once that level gets broken to the downside, expect to see a massive sell-off, where SHIB price will quickly cover ground down towards $0.00000655.



SHIB/USD daily chart

There is a slim chance that the monthly S2 support level at $0.00001122 could trigger a bullish turnaround, together with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which is yet again set to break into the oversold area. That could limit bears from adding to their positions, possibly even triggering them to take some profit, since a possible test below $0.00001 failed as the dollar this morning backed off a bit and opened room for SHIB price to fight back against bearish pressures. That could come with a daily close above $0.00001209 and set the scene for a rally higher towards $0.00001708 by the end of this trading week if dollar weakness persists.



Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Ethereum’s Merge is the most highly anticipated event fueling a bullish sentiment among holders. ETH price hit an all-year high against Bitcoin, after steady gains over the last nine months.

Bitcoin worth $290 million recently hit Kraken as whales shed their BTC holdings. As whales flooded exchanges with Bitcoin, BTC price continued its decline below $20,000.

Cardano (ADA) price saw bulls rallying on the back of equity markets, unfortunately, after a promising start, the little intraday rally went nowhere and could not make any substantial difference to the overall trend.

Litecoin (LTC) price is printing losses of over -1% after the ECB rate hike and its economic forecasts for the last quarter of 2022. Whilst these sorts of statements and forecasts are less relevant for cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin price shows an ongoing consolidation as it hovers at the same level for the past six days with no signs of directional bias. A breakout from this tightening range could result in a bearish move that eyes a sweep of the sell-stop liquidity below recent lows.

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer.

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Opinions expressed at FXStreet are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXStreet or its management. FXStreet has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any independent author: errors and Omissions may occur.Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained on this website, by FXStreet, its employees, partners or contributors, is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. FXStreet will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.

source