Bitcoin (BTC USD) Cryptocurrency Price Hovers Near Its 2021 Average – Bloomberg

The fast-paced program is the quintessential market close show leading up to the final minutes and seconds before the closing bell on Wall Street with the latest news, data and expert analysis.

Insight and analysis of top stories from our award winning magazine “Bloomberg Businessweek”.

Working for entrepreneurial icons like Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger taught Mindy Grossman to be a different sort of boss. Now she’s reimagining the former Weight Watchers – her biggest challenge yet.

Canadian Bank Regulator Rejects Pleas to Loosen Mortgage Rules

Angola Tops Nigeria as Africa’s Biggest Oil Producer in August

UK Sidelines Budget Watchdog in Assessing Cost of Energy Bailout

Want to Win Free Giants, Jets Tickets? New York Landlord Says Just Show Up to Work

Cineworld Explored Sale, SPAC and ‘Meme’ Listing Before Bankruptcy

Merriam-Webster Publisher Britannica Looking to Go Public in 2023

Darktrace Shares Drop 33% After Takeover Talks Collapse

Apple CEO Credits Steve Jobs With Fostering Privacy Culture

Charles Becomes King of England as the Face of a Nation Changes

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Longest-Reigning Monarch, Dies at 96

San Francisco Home Prices Slide in Stark Turn for Costly City

10 Things to Know About Queen Elizabeth II’s Life

Penske’s Will Power in Tight Title Fight With No Team Orders

The Revolutionary Monarchy of Elizabeth II

Powell Is Looking Well Past the Next Inflation Report

The FDA Is Rushing a New and Unproven ALS Drug

Adam Neumann Is Back, This Time With a Crypto Angle

How a Sparkling Water Company Built a Brand on Bruised Fruit

What a Rocket Startup That Helped Create the ‘New Space’ Wave Leaves Behind

Princeton Will Cover All College Costs for Families Making Up to $100,000

Amazon, Apple and Google Pledge Training for Women in Indo-Pacific

California Fires Destroy Structures, Force Residents to Flee

N.Y. to Maine Hit by Rare Drought Killing Crops, Sparking Fires

To Fight its Gas Crisis, Germany Proposes a New Cheap Transit Plan

Murphy Says NYC Congestion Pricing Can’t Burden New Jersey Taxpayers

How the ‘Rise of the Rest’ Became the ‘Rise of the Rents’

GameStop’s FTX Partnership Draws Wave of Retail Trader Buying

Crypto Mining Is Threatening US Climate Efforts, White House Warns

Coinbase Is Helping Sue The US Treasury Over Tornado Cash Sanctions

Bitcoin has had a volatile year, ranging from about $28,000 at the start to a record high of around $69,000 in early November. But now, it’s coming into year-end near its 2021 average. The mean is at $47,273, and on Friday morning in Asia, the largest cryptocurrency was trading in the $48,500 area.

