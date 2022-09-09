Five iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus Features You Didn't Know – MacRumors

Ads

Apple has officially announced the iPhone 14 and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus, featuring 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays, respectively. At first glance, the ‌iPhone 14‌ models may seem to be an iterative upgrade compared to the iPhone 13, and while they may look unchanged other than the larger size, there are several noteworthy new features for the latest iPhones.



Below we’ve listed five lesser talked-about features and changes coming to the ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus. Keep reading to learn even more about the latest iPhones.



The ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus are powered by the same chip that powers the iPhone 13 Pro and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max. Compared to the A15 Bionic variation used in the regular ‌iPhone 13‌, the enhanced version of the A15 chip has five GPU cores instead of four. The added core offers higher levels of performance across the iOS experience.

With the more powerful chip, Apple has reworked the internals of the ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus to better manage heat. These changes will mean ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus customers can get longer battery life, use apps and games for longer, and more without their iPhones getting hot to touch.

Alongside a few new camera features, Apple has made the True Tone flash on the ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus up to two times brighter in certain conditions. With the new flash, an improved lens, and updated image signal processing, Apple says ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus offer 2.5x better low-light performance on the Main and Ultra Wide camera.



The ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus has the longest battery life ever in an iPhone, according to Apple. Thanks to its larger size, the ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus has a larger battery than the ‌iPhone 14‌. Previously, the larger 6.7-inch display was only available on the highest-end Pro Max iPhones, which also had a larger battery. The ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus, unlike the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max, doesn’t feature the most advanced and battery-hungry features like a ProMotion display.

The lack of advanced features, plus the larger battery and updates to the internal design, mean the ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus is the best ‌iPhone‌ for customers who value long battery life. Apple says ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus customers can get up to 26 hours of video playback compared to the 20 hours on the standard ‌iPhone 14‌.

The front camera on the ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus now supports autofocus for the first time to make images sharper and more detailed. Along with autofocus, the front-facing camera on the ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus now have a larger aperture which yields a 2x improvement in low-light performance.



The ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus are available at launch in five colors: Midnight, Purple, Starlight, (PRODUCT) RED, and Blue. Compared to the ‌iPhone 13‌, the colors have been slightly tweaked in shade and brightness. The (PRODUCT) RED ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus are considerably brighter than the red color option on the ‌iPhone 13‌ and ‌iPhone 13‌ mini. Other colors, like Blue, have been made less saturated on the ‌iPhone 14‌ compared to last year’s ‌iPhone‌.

Colors like Starlight and Midnight remain unchanged at first glance. The ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus comes in a new Purple color option not available with the ‌iPhone 13‌, and the ‌iPhone 13‌, which stays in the lineup, comes in a Green color option not offered to ‌iPhone 14‌ customers.

