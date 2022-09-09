Broadway star slams Meredith Marks’ son for filming IG Live during concert – Page Six

Ads

By Caroline Blair

September 7, 2022 | 12:43pm

Sit back, relax and … don’t go Instagram Live.

Broadway star Jessica Vosk slammed Meredith Marks’ son Brooks Marks via her Instagram Story on Tuesday – after he was caught going live during her concert Sunday night.

“Really glad to hear your skincare routine but please don’t go full-voiced live while someone is performing for you. It’s kind of s–tty as the singer. Thx boo,” Vosk, 38, wrote over a partial screen recording of Brooks’ video.

Brooks, who is the 23-year-old son of “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Meredith, went live while Vosk was belting out “Happy Days Are Here Again.”

As he was talking about a variety of topics, including his skincare routine, some fans in the comments section heard Vosk’s singing in the background and asked Brooks where he was filming from.

“My skincare routine is Peter Thomas Roth and Amanda Caroline skincare, that’s all you need to know,” he said in the recording.

After seeing the video, Vosk doubled down on her comment with another Instagram Story posted Wednesday, in which she reiterated, “Get off your phone tho.”

Brooks started to receive even more backlash after popular Instagram account @bravobybetches posted a screenshot of Vosk’s Instagram Story.

“Let me get this straight he was on live answering questions while sitting at a concert?! Wth?!” one user asked in the comments section of the post.

“It’s beyond rude to the performers and the audience. Living up to my name-if I was sitting near him I would have gotten an usher!” another wrote.

“Those tickets have to be bought!! He’s so entitled and whines a lot. I’m surprised he didn’t blame the performers for performing during his Q&A.”

As another person simply put it, “She’s so right, how rude and tacky of him!”

Brooks rose to fame as a fan-favorite “Real Housewives” child on the first two seasons of “RHOSLC.”

Meanwhile, Vosk is currently performing across the country over the next few months.

