The Best Shows and Movies to Watch on Hulu Right Now – AARP

You’ve finished the second season of Only Murders in the Building. You’ve polished off every last episode of The Old Man. And now maybe you’re wondering if it’s time to hit pause on your Hulu subscription and churn over to Netflix or HBO Max.

Don’t touch that dial.

Hulu isn’t the biggest streamer — it has only 46 million subscribers, compared to 222 million for Netflix — but in recent months it’s been delivering some top-notch original content. The Bear, The Dropout, Dopesick, Reservation Dogs, Candy — all pretty good reasons to stick with the service. And even more reasons are coming in September. In fact, between Steve Carell and the Kardashians, TikTok dancers and competitive pizza cooking, this next month is shaping up to be one of the busiest on Hulu in a while.

Here’s what’s soon to drop on the small-but-scrappy streamer:

Technically, this isn’t a September release — at least for the first two episodes of the 10-part psychological thriller — but let’s not pick nits. Steve Carell plays a therapist who takes on a creepy young patient — played by Domnhall Gleeson — only to get kidnapped, chained to a chair and forced into “treating” his captor, who admits to having a “compulsion to kill people.” The series — and Carell’s performance in particular — is already garnering rave reviews, which isn’t hugely surprising since it’s the brainchild of Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, the genius team behind The Americans.

​Boy meets girl. Boy falls for girl. Boy has deep dark secrets that threaten to blow up their relationship. This 10-part drama, based on the 2018 best seller by Carola Lovering, follows a pair of young lovers — played by Jackson White and Grace Van Patten — over the course of an eight-year affair, from their first date at Baird College to their lives as fledgling professionals in New York City. Forbes, for one, is hailing it as an “addictive” drama that’s “sexy and gripping.”

​Remember when this show’s dystopian premise — after a second civil war, half of America is stuck in a patriarchal theocracy called Gilead, where women are considered property — seemed like outlandish science fiction? Even Margaret Atwood, who wrote the 1985 novel on which the series is based, has been startled by how much of her book seems to be coming true. In any case, judging from the trailer, Elisabeth Moss, who plays escaped handmaiden Offred, looks like she’s spoiling for a fight in what could be the show’s final season (Hulu isn’t saying if there’s a Season 6 in the future).

​Finally, a cooking show devoted to nature’s most perfect food: pizza. Contestants will toss pizza dough, ladle tomato sauce, sprinkle cheese and no doubt top with a variety of creatively esoteric ingredients as they battle for a $10,000 prize. Former Bachelorette contestant Wells Adams will host, with four judges, including famous Los Angeles pizza chef Daniele Uditi, deciding on the victorious slice.

​Steve Levitan, one of the creators of Modern Love, is the mind behind this meta comedy about a young Hollywood writer, played by Rachel Bloom, who pitches Hulu execs on a reboot of her favorite early 2000s family sitcom, the fictional Step Right Up! Hulu, naturally, gives the idea a green light and she ends up reuniting the show’s original, dysfunctional cast (Keegan-Michael Key, Judy Greer, Johnny Knoxville, to name a few), forcing them to work out long-simmering grudges and resentments. Paul Reiser also stars as the woefully out-of-step, politically incorrect creator of the original series.

​What to say about the Kardashians that hasn’t already been said? Last summer, after 14 seasons on E!, with great fanfare, the k-loving klan from Kalabasas ended their hugely popular and influential reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians … only to pop back up on Hulu five months later with a remarkably similar show with a shorter title. Season 2 promises the usual familial drama, although, according to some press reports, Kim Kardashian’s recent breakup with Pete Davidson will barely be mentioned this season, despite the SNL star appearing in the show’s trailer.

​Kerry Washington, the Scandal star turned megaproducer, is behind this slick-looking, 10-episode courtroom drama starring Emayatzy Corinealdi as Jax Stewart, a super-successful lawyer who — judging from the trailer — deals with some bedroom dramas, as well (“I didn’t get married to sleep alone,” she sneers at her husband in the teaser). Nobody’s had a chance to review it yet, but Hulu describes the series as “a sexy legal drama centered on a high-powered criminal defense attorney in Los Angeles dealing with past traumas, a failing marriage, motherhood and a murder case … all while trying to keep her s— together.”

​Charli D’Amelio is the most famous person most people over 40 have never heard of. But last year Hulu gave the incredibly popular teenage social media personality and dancer (with 146 million TikTok followers) her own reality show. That first season followed D’Amelio and her slightly older sister, Dixie, as the girls navigated the treacherous world of influencer fame. This new season will presumably do more of the same, but it’s hard to say since Hulu hasn’t released a trailer yet.

​A slew of not-so-new but still worth watching films will also be arriving on Hulu this month: 10 Things I Hate About You, American Pie, Batman Begins, Big, Cliffhanger, Cowboys and Aliens, Fight Club, The Fisher King, Maverick, Stripes, This Is 40, We Bought a Zoo, Young Guns and a couple of dozen more. But September giveth and September taketh away. You don’t have much time to catch La La Land, Bugsy, Sexy Beast and Working Girl before they slink off to other streamers.​

Ben Svetkey is a contributing writer who covers film and entertainment. Editorial director of Los Angeles Magazine, he previously was a top editor at The Hollywood Reporter and Entertainment Weekly and is the author of the Hollywood novel Leading Man.

