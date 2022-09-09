This Seven-Year-Old Smartphone Is Still Getting Android OS Updates – Review Geek

Ads

How long should a phone last? Well, according to Fairphone, it should last as long as possible. The Fairphone 2 launched all the way back in 2015, but as Fairphone promised, it can now install the Android 10 update.

The seven-year-old Fairphone 2 originally debuted with Android 5.1 Lollipop. It’s since received five major OS updates, which is quite impressive, as most Android phones receive just one or two OS updates. If you bought the Fairphone 2 at its $590 launch price, you’ve certainly got your money’s worth.

Of course, the old Fairphone 2 isn’t exactly a powerhouse. The phone should get a slight performance boost with Android 10—with lightweight tasks, at least. More demanding apps or tasks will make Fairphone 2 struggle.

And because the Fairphone 2 is older than hell itself, it requires a bit of maintenance. Batteries don’t last forever! Thankfully, Fairphone makes its devices super easy to repair, and the company even sells cheap replacement batteries, camera modules, screens, and other parts.

If you want a sustainable smartphone that’ll last a long time, the newer Fairphone 4 is a solid option. That said, the device isn’t all that powerful, and it’s only available in Europe and the UK.

Source: Fairphone

